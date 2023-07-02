Gia Giudice stuns in designer for all-white party in NYC

Gia Giudice kicked off the Fourth of July weekend at an all-white party in New York, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked gorgeous in her ensemble.

She was a special guest at the 4th of July Bash held at Gigante restaurant in Eastchester, NY.

Gia promoted the event a few days ago on social media as she posted the official flyer and urged her followers to book their spots in time for the weekend.

“This Friday I’m kicking off the holiday weekend @giganterestaurant & I can’t wait to see everyone’s summer white outfit!” she wrote.

The party kicked off a few hours ago, and the 22-year-old recorded a get ready with me video as she did her hair and makeup for the event.

After that, Gia got dressed and gave us a look at her stunning ensemble as she rocked head-to-toe white, with a designer item thrown into the mix.

Sneak peek of Gia Giudice’s all-white outfit. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice rocks Prada for an all-white party in New York

The Bravo personality shared a video with her TikTok followers as she got ready to party the night away in New York.

Gia did another one of her grwm videos which have already racked up over 46,000 likes and thousands of comments on the post.

“grwm for a white party event🤍,” she captioned the video.

She styled her hair in large barrel curls on camera and then did her makeup before getting dressed for the event.

At the end of the video, she showed off the chic white blazer dress that she chose for the night out. The outfit featured a cape at the back and Gia styled it with a white handbag and white platform heels.

“This is the final look, my dress is from Revolve, my bag is from Prada, and my shoes are from Amazon,” revealed Gia in the clip.

Gia Giudice enjoys family time with stepdad Luis Ruelas

Gia is unknowingly doing some damage control for her stepdad Luis Ruelas after his behavior on RHONJ set off a slew of red flags.

However, Luis has certainly impressed Gia, and she gave him props for organizing New Jersey’s Auesome Carnival 2023. The event was for autism awareness and allowed kids and their parents to have a fun day.

One of Luis’s sons Nicholas is autistic and the family all came out to support him and have a great day with the other families.

Gia shared snaps from the event and wrote, “Some of my most favorite weekends are the ones spent with Nicholas 💗 I’m so blessed to have such an amazing step brother in my life. “

“Family is everything 🤞Thanks to my step dad @louiearuelas for putting together such an amazing autism event. The day was so special 💖,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.