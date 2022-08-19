RHONJ: Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a white romper during vacation in Spain

Gia Giudice shows her legs in a white romper. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice and her younger sibling Gabriella Giudice are serving looks during their vacation in Ibiza, Spain. The most recent social media photo showed Gia in a stylish white romper as she enjoyed a day out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her 17-year-old sibling are the two eldest kids for Teresa Giudice and her now ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The friendly exes have four daughters, all of whom served as bridesmaids in the OG’s recent wedding to her new husband Luis Ruelas. After tying the knot at their lavish ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Ruelas jetted off on their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece and we’ve seen several of their PDA-filled days by the beach.

Meanwhile, Gia and Gabriella are having some fun of their own exploring Spain during the daytime and taking advantage of the booming nightlife.

The sisters have been to several party spots since they landed in Ibiza, and we’ve seen some stylish outfits from the fashionable twosome.

Meanwhile, their dad Joe has been keeping tabs on his girls and recently shared a photo of them after they got all dressed up for another outing.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice shows legs in a white romper

The latest photo of Gia and Gabriella is courtesy of their dad, Joe Giudice, who posted the image on Instagram.

It showed the girls enjoying the weather at an outdoor eatery in Spain while showing off their Jersey style. Gia opted to show some skin in a white knit romper with cutouts on the shoulders. She paired the outfit with a mini Louis Vuitton backpack and had her hair styled in soft curls.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her arm around her younger sister, who wore high-waisted jeans and an orange crop top, as they smiled big for the photo.

“I love you beautiful young ladies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Joe Giudice captioned the post.

Gabriella and Gia Giudice sport colorful outfits on vacation

That wasn’t the only photo that Joe Giudice shared of his two eldest daughters during their vacation in Spain. He posted another image of his girls clad in colorful attire for another night on the town.

This time Gia showed off her abs in a white bralette paired with a green skirt with a thig-high slit. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star matched her green skirt with an oversized shirt worn off her shoulders and had her long wavy hair parted down the middle.

Gabriella opted for a long pink dress with an asymmetrical neckline as she snapped the photo outside with her big sister.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.