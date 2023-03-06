Gia Giudice got all dressed up for a stylish outing, and her theme for the night was all brown everything.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos of her outfit on social media after she got dressed in the leather outfit. We don’t know where Gia was going, but wherever it was, she was likely one of the best dressed in the room.

She opted for a brown leather bodysuit with short sleeves and a low neckline. She paired that with brown leather pants and added a pop of color to the ensemble with yellow strappy heels and a yellow YSL handbag with gold straps.

The Bravo personality accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry and styled her hair in spiral curls flowing down her shoulders.

Gia snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom as she posed for the photo with the designer bag hanging off her arm.

The messy clothes on her bed showed that Gia had a few other options before she settled on the brown leather outfit.

Gia Giudice clad in leather. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

She posted the snap on her Instagram Story and wrote, “brown everything tonight 🤎 outfit details: @hazel_boutique.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice has a long relationship with Hazel Boutique

The 22-year-old star has been wearing clothing from Hazel Boutique for years and has a business relationship with the brand.

The clothing retailer sells Gia’s g.g.est.2001 brand on their website, and she also has a few collaborations with them.

Their latest collaboration dropped in December of 2022, and Gia promoted the stylish GG X Hazel sweatshirt on her Instagram page.

“𝔾𝔾 𝕏 ℍ𝔸ℤ𝔼𝕃 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤 ♡︎ ȷᥙs𝗍 ძr᥆⍴⍴ᥱძ ᥆ᥒᥣіᥒᥱ NOW ♡︎ LⵊNK ⵊN BⵊO XO ᴀᴠᴀɪʟᴀʙʟᴇ ꜰᴏʀ ᴘʀᴇᴏʀᴅᴇʀ ❣︎,” she annonced.

Gia modeled the gray crewneck sweatshirt for her followers to showcase the style, which featured long sleeves and a cropped hem with the GG X Hazel displayed in pink on the front.

The design is sold on the Hazel Boutique website for $62, but XL is the only size still available.

Gia Giudice is embroiled in drama on RHONJ

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in full swing, and Gia is in the midst of the drama since it involves her family.

Things between her mom Teresa Giudice and her uncle Joe Gorga have worsened, and now Gia and her sisters have chimed in.

Gia and her sister Gabriella Giudice recently slammed claims by Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, saying the couple was there for them when their mom was in prison.

Gia made it clear in her confession that her aunt and uncle only came around when the cameras were there.

Teresa’s eldest daughter had taken issues with her uncle on social media and recently called him an opportunist when he posted a video with her dad.

Gia got some slack from critics for doing that, but the outspoken college student will have much more to say as the seasonprogressest.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.