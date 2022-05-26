Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia are stylish in their latest photo. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recently shared a family photo with her four girls, including eldest daughter Gia Giudice.

The young adult has become quite the fashionista with a love for fashion, just like her mom. They both showed off a bit of skin in the picture, taken at Teresa’s 50th birthday party a few days ago.

Gia opted for a ruffled crop top, and Teresa chose a classy asymmetrical dress for the milestone celebration.

The RHONJ star has been celebrating her birthday for several days now, but she kicked off the festivities with an intimate party thanks to her fiance Luis Ruelas.

It’s not clear who attended the bash, but she had the most important people by her side, her daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella.

Gia Giudice in a ruffly crop top while twining with Teresa Giudice in family pic

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet photo with her girls from her 50th birthday party. Teresa and her kids looked stunning in the picture posted on social media.

The mom-of-four celebrated her birthday on May 18, but she jetted off to Mexico with her fiance Luis Ruelas and a few close friends soon after to continue the festivities. However, it seems Teresa is back home and reflecting on the birthday celebration, so she shared photos from the event.

The OG looked beautiful in a peach, one-shoulder, body-hugging dress in one image posted on Instagram. However, her daughter Gia was striking in the photo with a bright smile matching her mom’s.

The 21-year-old showed off her tones abs in a white ruffle crop top paired with tight, high-waist jeans.

Teresa Giudice spent her birthday with her girls

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gathered around her over-the-top birthday cake for a photo with her girls.

Teresa and Gia weren’t the only stylish ones in the photo. Actually, all the girls looked beautiful while celebrating their mom’s milestone event.

Teresa’s youngest daughter, 13-year-old Audriana, went with a simple black top that showed off her midriff, and she also wore jeans like her oldest sister Gia.

Milania stood out in the photo because of her beautiful curly hair, which she wore long and loose for the occasion.

The 15-year-old wore a nude-colored front knot dress with side cutouts, while her sister Gabriella kept it cute in a black sleeveless top and dressy pants.

Teresa, Luis, and the kids enjoyed an over-the-top soiree, complete with gold-themed decor and a rose-covered three-tiered gold cake.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.