Gia Giudice admits to Botox but denies lip filler claims as her ‘unnatural’ appearance garners criticism

Gia Giudice spoke out on social media after an innocent post sparked much criticism about her appearance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos in observance of World Mental Health Day, but that didn’t stop the critics from bashing her online.

Several people commented on her “unnatural” appearance and urged her to stop messing with her face.

Gia recently posted a video on social media that showed her getting baby Botox on her face and people had something to say about that as well.

The 23-year-old rarely responds to the ongoing criticism about her looks, but this time, she clapped back.

After multiple people claimed she got fillers in her lips, Gia took to the comments to deny the allegations.

The 23-year-old noted that she had no problem sharing that she had Botox and would have no problem admitting to lip fillers if that was the case.

Gia Giudice claps back at critics and denies getting lip fillers

Gia Giudice got a swift reminder that haters will hate even if it’s on a post about World Mental Health Day.

The Bravo star posted several outdoor snaps on Instagram that showed her enjoying the outdoors with the caption, “Make sure to do something for yourself today🤎 #worldmentalhealthday.”

Meanwhile, people were more focused on Gia’s appearance than anything else and they spouted off their opinions in the comments, calling out her use of Botox and lip fillers.

“Guys. I literally posted a video the other day and showed that I get forehead baby botox,” responded Gia. “If I got my lips done, I would’ve no problem telling you guys, but I don’t get them done :) xoxo.”

Gia addresses the critics. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The RHONJ star previously posted a video from a medical spa as she got Botox treatments on her forehead.

“A little baby Botox,” she noted on the post.

Critics are calling out the RHONJ star’s ‘unnatural’ appearance

People are not easing up on the harsh comments about Gia’s appearance.

“Gia you are beautiful. Please don’t make your lips any bigger! It looks unnatural!” wrote an Instagram user.

“This scared me,” exclaimed someone else.

A commenter claimed, “If I didn’t know her age, I would think she is at least 30yrs old.”

Another added, “All that Botox and fillers, you use to be so pretty! Shame 😢.”

“👄😳 please stop, you are a beautiful girl. Stop altering your face,” posted someone else

The critics are coming for Gia. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.