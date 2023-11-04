Gerry Turner shares what surprised him most about the women on The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor has been a smash hit in its premiere season.

Bachelor Nation is tuning in in record numbers to see the senior version of The Bachelor, and everyone has fallen in love with Gerry Turner.

Well, at least until this week, when the 72-year-old lead said too many “I love yous” to his final three, causing a bit of a commotion.

But Gerry has handled his season with grace and class, even shutting down the slightest bit of drama before it became anything substantial.

Now that Gerry is watching the season back, he’s seeing much more of what happened in the mansion when he wasn’t around.

As it turns out, there was a lot he didn’t see and know about when deciding who to keep during each rose ceremony.

We can’t help but wonder if he would have made the same choices if he’d seen this footage as the season was filming rather than as it aired along with the rest of us.

Gerry talks about the women from his season of The Golden Bachelor

While there was some cattiness between Kathy and Theresa, one of the best parts of the season was watching the women come together. They seemed to really enjoy each other’s company, sometimes more than they even seemed to like Gerry.

Gerry was asked by Glamour what surprised him while watching his season play out, and he brought this up:

“Well, I’m seeing a lot of footage that I never knew happened, so what has surprised me the most is the interaction with the women, and how playful they were with each other,” Gerry revealed.

He continued, “I knew they were supportive and I knew they were graceful and all that, but they’re very playful with each other. That would be one of the biggest surprises.”

Who will be The Golden Bachelorette lead?

The Golden Bachelorette has not been greenlit yet, but with the success of The Golden Bachelor, we’re just waiting for the announcement.

With that comes the debate about who should be the first lead of a woman-led spinoff, and so far, viewers are not united on who it should be.

Calls for Joan Vassos came soon after she self-eliminated to go and help her daughter after a complicated birth.

But that shifted a bit after Gerry sent Susan, Sandra, and Ellen home, with many viewers wanting to see either Susan or Ellen in the top spot.

Now, with Gerry telling multiple women that he loves them, it was predicted that it could be Faith or Leslie.

At this point, there’s no telling who might take over the role once the announcement comes, but we do expect an announcement to be made, and it will likely come in the next few weeks as The Golden Bachelor winds down and the Women Tell All and After the Final Rose specials air.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.