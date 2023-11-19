Gerry Turner says he ‘failed’ himself on The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor has been a fun ride for viewers.

While Bachelor Nation fell in love with Gerry early on, he has made some missteps throughout his journey.

And for that, he’s been criticized harshly – mostly for telling too many women he loves them during Hometowns and then again during the Fantasy Suites.

Gerry knows he didn’t behave perfectly during his time on the show, too.

He already apologized to Faith Martin for breaking a promise to her family.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now he’s opening up more about his regrets and how he “failed” himself during the latter part of filming.

Gerry Turner knows he spread too much love around

Ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry Turner spoke with Variety about his time on the show, and he was candid about Fantasy Suites and some things he wishes he hadn’t done.

“I’ve always tried to commit to myself to only try and say ‘I love you’ to one person for the rest of my life. I only wanted to be intimate with one person for the rest of my life. I failed at that,” Gerry revealed.

Does that mean Gerry had sex with Leslie and Theresa in the Fantasy Suites? That would be scandalous, but nothing new to Bachelor Nation, as Clayton Echard did the same thing with Gabbey Windey and Rachel Recchia during his season.

And it’s not necessarily frowned upon for the lead to do that — after all, cameras go away when it’s time for the participants to do things and have conversations that aren’t meant for the cameras to capture.

But we all thought Gerry was better than that, right? After all, Leslie admitted she’d had sex in the past year, but Theresa had not been intimate with anyone since her husband died. Will that impact Gerry’s decision about who to move forward with?

What we do know is that even Gerry is disappointed in himself.

“I so regretted it, because I felt like I wasn’t true to myself at that moment,” Gerry said. “This is what I expected of myself and I failed. When you say that to someone, it can become very destructive.”

That’s not the only thing Gerry regrets

Gerry has been talking a lot lately about the things he regrets doing. One of them, at least temporarily, was agreeing to the show itself.

He said in the latest Golden Bachelor sneak peek that if he knew how much pain he would cause others as he sent women home — especially further on in the season — he wouldn’t have agreed to do it.

With the finale coming up, Gerry is about to break someone’s heart — again — as he must choose between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist to give his final rose.

He previously confirmed that he did find love, and we expect a proposal. We also expect that one of these women will be leaving in tears, especially since both have said they’d accept a proposal, both have admitted their love to him, and he has told them both that he loves them too.

Gerry even told Leslie during their last date that she was “the one” before heading off to spend a day and night with Theresa.

This ending is turning out to be just as messy, if not messier, than a lot of regular Bachelor seasons.

The Golden Bachelor returns on Thursday, November 30, at 8/7c on ABC.