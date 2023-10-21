Gerry Turner hoping to find ‘clarity’ as he’s falling for ‘a number of women’ on The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner has won over Bachelor Nation as he works his way through the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

On the latest episode of the hot new spinoff, Gerry handed out six roses and realized he was halfway through his journey.

As he gets closer to the finish line, the senior Bachelor star has made it clear that he’s looking for someone to spend the rest of his life with.

The problem is, he’s made some serious connections with all six women that are left, and now, he has some big decisions to make.

After cutting out the drama causing havoc in the mansion, it’s time to get down to business and figure out which woman is the one for him.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of that, though, Gerry is opening up about his plans for this last half of the season and what he’s got on his mind as he makes his way to the finale and, hopefully, to find the second love of his life.

Gerry Turner wants ‘clarity’ as he navigates The Golden Bachelor

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Gerry was asked what he looks forward to as the season continues.

He told them, “Clarity. I hope I get clarity. Right now, I have feelings for a number of the women. I know that the clock is ticking and time is going. I need to start defining more clearly what those feelings are and where the strongest feelings are.”

He made it clear that he didn’t go on the show for fame or to “go through the motions,” instead emphasizing that he really is there to find “my partner for the rest of my life.”

The biggest issue now is that Gerry has developed “strong feelings with a number of different women.”

Now we’ll have to wait and see which of the six remaining women can win him over and take home that final rose.

The Golden Bachelor saw ‘mean girl’ drama and all those women, but one has left

In the latest episode, Gerry did what many Bachelor stars fail to do — he caught drama brewing and ended it.

Kathy Swarts wouldn’t stop taking aim at Theresa Nist, whom she accused of bragging about her connection with Gerry.

But the final straw was when Kathy rudely told Theresa to “zip it,” and it got back to Gerry. He calmly confronted Kathy about her behavior and, in the same episode, sent her home.

He also sent April home at the rose ceremony and said goodbye to Nancy earlier that day when she pointed out that he was connecting more with other women, and he told her he wouldn’t argue with that.

That ultimately ended the ASKN clique, made up of April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy, with only Susan remaining in the mansion.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.