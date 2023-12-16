Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist reveal The Golden Bachelor live TV wedding ‘wasn’t always the plan’

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are on their post-The Golden Bachelor publicity tour.

The engaged Bachelor Nation stars recently popped up in New York City for the Producers Guild FYC panel for The Golden Bachelor.

While there, the pair looked lovely as ever, and they dropped some new information for fans that fell in love with them on the show.

The biggest revelation is that they are so loyal to their fans.

So much so that Gerry and Theresa are getting married on live TV to appease their fanbase, not because they wanted to say their vows on camera.

Not because they want to cash in on being the first The Golden Bachelor couple to tie the knot — or at least they aren’t admitting that part.

While on the Producers Guild FYC panel, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist spoke about their upcoming wedding.

On The Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry admitted that he and Theresa were in a hurry to get married. After all, they’re not getting any younger and want to spend as much time married to each other as they have left.

The big day is coming on January 4, when Bachelor Nation can tune in to see them say their vows live during a huge The Golden Bachelor event.

But that’s not the original plan for the pair. Gerry revealed during the panel that getting married on TV “wasn’t always the plan.”

While they didn’t speak about contracts and whether or how much they were being paid to put this moment on live TV, we’re betting they’re making a pretty penny for this highly-anticipated wedding. But that’s now why they are saying they are doing it.

“We had to think about it and it really wasn’t the original plan to do that, but when we really thought hard about it, we said, there are so many people who have been affected by this show,” Theresa explained.

She continued, “We wanted to bring them along with the culmination of it and bring them into it and really still try to make it this very intimate experience, but then bring them into this intimate experience. We don’t feel like we want to just drop all these people who are so affected by the show.”

The Golden Bachelor producers ‘hopeful’ for The Golden Bachelorette

During the same panel, The Golden Bachelorette was brought up, and no, the spin-off of a spin-off still hasn’t been confirmed.

Bachelor Nation is clamoring for news about the woman-led version of the senior spin-off, and it looks like the show’s executive producers are also hoping it will happen.

Bennett Graebner confessed that “nothing would make us happier” than the greenlight for The Golden Bachelorette.

Jason Ehrlich also weighed in on who the first lead might be. He said, “There are so many incredible women from this season that would be really hard not to. There are just so many, and you can picture what that would look like in several different ways, and it’s all exciting and fun.”

We’re still holding our collective breath and waiting for the announcement as The Golden Bachelorette seems inevitable.

The Golden Bachelor live TV wedding will air on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.