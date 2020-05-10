Georgia Grobler spills the real reason she joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Georgia Grobler has spilled the real reason she joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht. No, it was not to give her a platform for her music, although that is a bonus for the singer.

The premiere season of the latest installment in the Below Deck franchise is coming to an end soon. Before saying good-bye to the show and the Parsifal III crew, Georgia stopped by the Radio Check podcast to talk about the show.

She chatted with Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole regarding various Below Deck Sailing Yacht hot topics, including what led her to the Bravo show.

Why did Georgia decide to appear on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Georgia didn’t hold back when speaking to Colin, especially when it came to dishing all about her cast members. First, though, Colin wasted no time asking Georgia how her appearance on the Bravo series came about.

One of the main reasons is because Georgia thought she could survive reality television.

“One of the reasons I decided I was going to go ahead and do this was because I personally feel like I portray myself, I carry myself as, in a way that I’m proud,” Grobler expressed on the podcast.

Viewers know Georgia wasn’t one to throw people under the bus. There was the time she shared that Madison’s sister had been murdered. Beyond that, though, Georgia tried to stay away from the yacht drama.

“I try not to gossip, and I do try to maintain integrity,” she continues. “Being that I felt that way, if I actually back myself that much, I shouldn’t have a problem with going on a show when they document my every move.”

Georgia talks relationship with Jenna and Paget

The third stew also got real about two relationships she had on the show. Viewers saw her flirt with Paget Berry week after week, despite his being in a romance with deckhand Ciara Duggan.

Georgia admitted she found Paget very funny, which was one of the reasons she was drawn to him. She also shared that falling for Paget wasn’t something she expected, but she also never acted on it due to his relationship with Ciara.

As for Jenna, Georgia stands behind her colleague and friend 100 percent. Despite Jenna bringing Georgia to tears a few times, the two did get along, and Georgia considers Jenna, a friend.

“I do really think Jenna’s good at her job, and I think she felt a little bit caught up, and then she didn’t actually get to put her best foot forward as much,” Georgia explained.

There are still a few episodes left of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but Georgia Grobler is proud of the way she handled herself on the show. Georgia knew she could survive reality TV, and she proved herself right.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.