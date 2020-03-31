Georgia Grobler music: Below Deck Sailing Yacht star can sing

Georgia Grobler is a music lover, and it turns out the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star can sing. Fans were given a closer look at her talent during the most recent episode of the Bravo show.

The third stew opened up in a confessional regarding her relationship with music. Georgia also dished about the success she has had in the music industry. She not only has a beautiful voice, but she also writes her own songs and she plays the guitar.

Performing for guests

Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray suggested that Georgia and deckhand Parker McCown play some music for the charter guests during dinner. Parker has been proving his musical talents all season but Georgia stole the performance with her beautiful voice and original song.

Captain Glenn Shepard was blown away by Georgia’s singing and songwriting abilities. After the performance, he expressed how impressed he was with Georgia’s musical skills. It is pretty clear Georgia has moved up in the ranks of the Parsifal III.

Not only were the guests pleased, which was great, but getting a rave review from the captain was an even bigger deal. Georgia needs all the positivity she can get, especially considering that her boss Jenna is not really about dishing out compliments.

Georgia’s music career

On the show, Georgia talked about how hard she worked at building her music career in South Africa. She referenced numerous dive bars she played in order to get her sound out there.

What Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans may not know is that some of Georgia’s tunes are on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Breathe You In, Scared, Vendetta, Ghost, and White Roses are a few of Georgia’s bigger hits that have made their way around social media.

Although yachting is certainly a passion for Georgia, she has admitted this is her second career choice. Being on the Bravo reality TV show has allowed her to gain interest from with the yachtie world while also giving her music more exposure, too.

Those interested in following Georgia’s career as a singer and songwriting can follow her story on REVERBNATION. The website helps up-and-coming artists connect with industry people while showcasing their talents.

Georgia Grobler’s musical abilities were featured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She possesses quite the sensual voice that shines when she sings her own songs. The focus on Georgia’s musical talent is undoubtedly gaining her attention and putting the focus on her dream career.

Perhaps Georgia can parlay her Bravo reality TV stint into one that can benefit her musical career even further. The Voice might be a good fit. Even Songland would be an excellent option for her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.