Geoffrey Paschel thinks Big Ed is a ‘pervert’, dishes on why he wasn’t invited to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Now that Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is winding down, Geoffrey Paschel is starting to open up about his experience on the show as well as the drama surrounding him.

And even though he’s been dealing with legal issues of his own, Geoffrey commented on Big Ed, a fellow cast member he is not on good terms with.

Geoffrey’s latest reveal comes via The Domenick Nati Show, where he talked about the most recent shocker that Before the 90 Days viewers watched play out on screen.

He said he was even surprised by what went down.

Geoffrey explains how the Mary-Varya love triangle went down

One of the first things that Geoffrey Paschel talked about with Domenick Nati was that scene where Varya knocked on his Knoxville door.

Geoffrey claims that the scene absolutely was not staged and that at the point that Varya showed up at his down, three months had already passed since returning from Russia.

He also claims he and Varya were not together at that point, as he took her “not yet” answer to his proposal as the end of their relationship.

Geoffrey told Domenick that Mary being at his house was pure coincidence, and he knew he was filming some B-roll for Before the 90 Days but had no idea that Varya would be showing up.

Geoffrey takes on Big Ed

While there is a lot of controversy around Geoffrey Paschel, he thinks there is a cast member worse than him. It should surprise no one that it’s Big Ed Brown he’s talking about.

When asked about Big Ed, Geoffrey doesn’t hold back. He says, “I’ll just put it bluntly, I think he’s a pervert.”

“I think it’s disgusting the way that he treats her. I think that he’s manipulating her,” Geoffrey says before admitting that he knows how editing works, but it’s clear he’s not a fan of Big Ed at all.

Why isn’t Geoffrey Paschel at the Before the 90 Days Tell All?

While Geoffrey Paschel denied he was fired from Before the 90 Days, he acknowledged they did not invite him to the Tell All, which is why he is doing one of his own.

As for why he’s not going to be on the special episodes, Geoffrey says, “The network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to the 3.3 million people who watch the show, which is unfortunate.”

In his very carefully worded response, Geoffrey blamed his absence on the #MeToo movement and the network trying not to misstep due to his legal issues.

But that won’t stop Geoffrey from telling “his truth” and even said that we’ll see several other people in his self-produced Tell All that he claims will put an end to all the questions surrounding his time on Before the 90 Days as well as the charges that he is still fighting in court.

Check out this entire can’t-miss interview with Geoffrey Paschel below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.