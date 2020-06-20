Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is over, but the fun is just getting started with this cast. With B90 Strikes Back just around the corner, it looks like fans have been hitting up TLC stars for their addresses again.

Geoffrey Paschel has added his name to the pile of reality TV stars who make it easy for their fanbase to mail them anything they want and it’s no secret that many 90 Day Fiance fans are sending more than just letters.

After all, if they just wanted to send a message to one of these people, they could easily just pop into their DMs like everyone else.

Geoffrey Paschel wants 90 Day Fiance fan mail

Either Geoffrey Paschel isn’t aware of the response that many 90 Day Fiance fans have had after one of the cast members shares their address or maybe he just doesn’t care.

After claiming to receive questions about how to send him mail, Geoffrey shared his address in his Instagram stories, letting fans know exactly where they can send whatever they like.

Stephanie Matto decides not to share her address with 90 Day Fiance fans

On the other hand, Stephanie Matto has made it clear that, while she is flattered, she doesn’t want her fans to send her things.

After she was asked during an Instagram Q&A where fans can send her mail, she explained why she wasn’t putting that out there.

“I feel torn about a PO box because I don’t want you guys to feel like you should send me things,” Stephanie wrote.

She continued by saying, “But I appreciate so much that people want to and are so sweet and thoughtful! *hug*”

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have been heavily criticized for sharing address

Geoffrey Paschel sharing his address is nothing new for 90 Day Fiance cast members. In the past, many have done it and each one received heavy criticism.

Last year, Robert Springs shared his mailing address after 90 Day Fiance fans asked, claiming that they wanted to send gifts for Bryson.

Soon after, Colt Johnson followed up with not only his address but also a link to his Amazon Wish List!

It didn’t take long after that for Paul Staehle to share his address too, with all three putting their information out there just in time for Christmas.

Now it looks like that cycle of sharing addresses of the 90 Day Fiance cast has begun again. Who will be next?

B90 Strikes Back begins on Monday, June 22 at 8/7c on TLC.