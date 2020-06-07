Geoffrey Paschel claims 90 Day Fiance fans want him to make adult films

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Geoffrey Paschel’s story line on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been giving us some much-needed entertainment.

While the season has officially wrapped, there’s still a lot more drama playing out on social media, and more to come when the complete Tell All airs.

Some of the cast members will undoubtedly try to capitalize on their newfound fame and some viewers are hoping that Paschel takes his talents to the big screen.

While the Knoxville, Tennesse native has acting credits and has dabbled in a few films, he hasn’t quite ventured into the type of movies that some viewers want him to participate in.

If fans have their way you will need to be 18 and over to see Paschel on your screens.

We’re talking about adult films!

Will Geoffrey venture into porn?

During Domenick Nati’s Instagram live video a shirtless Geoffrey joined in to chat about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, things took an interesting turn at the end, as viewers started to share comments and send questions for the 41-year-old.

In one instant Domenick says to Geoffrey, “They’re commenting that you should go into porn…have you ever thought about it?”

“I mean no,” Paschel responded jokingly, adding, “I mean it wasn’t my life’s ambition when I was a kid. Like you know what I wanna do? I wanna go into porn.”

Does Geoffrey have an Only Fans account?

One might imagine that to make the transition from reality TV personality to adult film star would be too much of a stretch for Geoffrey.

Matter of fact, his first step would probably be to create an Only Fans account and to test the waters.

The platform has become extremely popular among other TLC alums including Stephanie Matto, Corey Rathgeber, Evelin Villegas, Larissa Lima, and others.

The site allows users to share raunchy pictures and x-rated videos for a price and many reality stars have been cashing in on the website.

However, you won’t find Paschel on Only Fans.

For now you can check him out on Fanbound, YouTube, Facebook and Cameo.

If you follow his Instagram page you will also find lots of shirtless pictures and videos of Geoffrey working out, walking his dog, showering and showing off his nipple tattoos.

For now, his fans will just have to settle for that.

And while Paschel does have dreams for the big screen, the world of adult films doesn’t seem be in his future plans.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7 c on TLC.