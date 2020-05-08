Geoffrey Paschel breaks silence about domestic violence allegations on original court date

Geoffrey Paschel from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has broken his silence and he had a lot to say on Instagram today.

During the current season of the show, Geoffrey, from Tennessee, has been shown dating Varya Malina, from Russia.

The relationship between Geoffrey and Varya has been rocky, especially as Geoffrey started revealing some of his secrets. And one of them was a pretty big one.

Geoffrey has been in prison for dealing drugs — something he didn’t tell Varya until he had traveled to meet her in person.

Are Geoffrey and Varya done for good on 90 Day Fiance?

After Geoffrey told Varya about his prison time, she asked him to tell her mom and brother. That’s what he did, leading to some more negative pushback from the family.

Outside of the show, domestic violence allegations were leveled against Geoffrey, with 90 Day Fiance spoilers even pointing to an end of the relationship between Geoffrey and Varya.

Below is a post that Geoffrey made on Instagram that gives his side of the situation.

Here is a part of what Geoffrey attached to an image of him solemnly standing alone on some rocks:

“Today was supposed to be my hearing date for the June 2019 allegations. Unfortunately, it has once again been delayed due to the pandemic. I have been very eager to go and reveal the truth surrounding the evidence in question. I have continually requested the earliest possible dates every time so that I expeditiously clear my name. I have been forced to hide under a rock and told that the ‘hate will just go away’ if I ignored it. That is not me, and I can’t take constant accusations from people, whilst I lie in silence, any longer.”

Take a look at the Instagram post if you want to read more about what he wants people to know about him and his life.

What happens with Geoffrey and Varya on 90 Day Fiance?

Fans have a lot of questions about how things are going to be addressed on future episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

There are rumors that Geoffrey has actually been fired from the show, but fans still want to know what happened with that proposal that he just made to Varya in the last episode.

As far as TLC viewers go, the couple is still trying to make things work, so there is still a lot of the story left to tell. How much of it actually makes it to television is another question entirely.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.