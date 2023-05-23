Genevieve Parisi stuns in silk bandana crop top and matching lime skirt to welcome Gemini season

Genevieve Parisi is ready for Gemini season.

The Bachelor alum dazzled her fans and followers while posing in a lime green two-piece set, and now, we’re kind of wondering if she might be joining Bachelor in Paradise again.

Others in the comments section of Genevieve’s gorgeous post wondered where she got her outfit, something she hasn’t answered yet, so we thought we might help in the hunt for hot clothes.

After a short look around the internet, we were able to find this exact set for sale from Amanda Uprichard.

It’s listed as an Anelli silk skirt for $276, and the top runs for $172. Both pieces are available in lime or hot pink.

Genevieve posted two photos of herself in the silk set, one from the front and another that showed off the back and side of the upscale outfit.

In both photos, she wore her brunette hair straight and parted down the middle. Her makeup was fresh and bright, with red lips to highlight her gorgeous smile and neutral eyeshadow with long, perfectly mascaraed lashes.

In the caption, she posed two questions to encourage engagement. She wrote, “Guess what season it is? 😈 also.. 1 or 2?”

Is Genevieve Parisi headed back to Bachelor in Paradise?

The last time she was on the show, Genevieve found a love connection with Aaron Clancy. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a forever connection, and the two split before leaving Mexico.

Gen sparked rumors last month that she might have a boyfriend. It all went down on TikTok in April when she posted the video below.

She wrote a message over the video that said, “When your man is smiling at his phone, but you’re right there next to him,” and it seems that was enough to set rumors ablaze.

Maybe Genevieve has a man, and maybe she doesn’t. After all, a lot of TikTokers make videos that follow certain trends and don’t necessarily tell what is actually going on in their lives.

And when it comes to Gen, she’s not shared photos of any man, nor has she talked about anyone specific — so there’s still a great chance she’s single and ready for round two in Mexico and hopefully not with Aaron Clancy again.

Genevieve moved to Los Angeles and has a Bachelor Nation roommate

Last month, Genevieve made the big move to Los Angeles, as many Bachelor Nation alums do.

And even more exciting is that she is living with her Bachelor Nation bestie.

It’s no secret that Genevieve and Rachel Recchia are super close, and now, they’re closer than ever as they recently completed their first month of living together.

The pair made their big announcement by way of an Absolut ad where they toasted with martinis.

They posted together again just a week later as Gen and Rachel headed to Coachella together, and apparently, they hit up Stagecoach together too.

These days, Genevieve and Rachel are inseparable, which is even more reason to have them both come to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.