Bachelor in Paradise’s Genevieve Parisi gives an update on her current relationship status

As far as her love life goes, Genevieve Parisi has kept quiet since leaving the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise last fall.

Genevieve, who first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, gave the show a second shot as a prominent castmate on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While she seemed headed toward a proposal with Aaron Clancy, their constant fighting ultimately led them to break up during the season’s finale.

Now that she has left the franchise — for now — Genevieve is opening up about her current relationship status since appearing on the hit spin-off.

Partaking in an Instagram Story Q&A segment, the former contestant was asked if she has been dating.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been on a few dates since the show ended but I’m not seeing anybody seriously right now,” she revealed.

Genevieve says she is still single after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

While Genevieve isn’t as active on social media as some of her fellow franchise members, it seems as if she has been spending her time traveling and focusing on herself for now.

Genevieve currently lives in Los Angeles with her roommate and former The Bachelorette lead, Rachel Recchia. The two often share fun content together, even recently bringing in the new year with a trip to Fiji — most likely to forget about all the drama and heartbreak they endured on reality television in 2022.

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise

While it’s been a few months since Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise made its splash on ABC, there’s no doubting the fact that Genevieve and Aaron’s relationship is still a lingering topic in Bachelor Nation.

Although they had such a hot and cold relationship on the show, the two seemed cordial during the season’s reunion as they agreed to label their heated finale fight as “water under the bridge.”

However, shortly after the reunion aired, news spread that Aaron had two girls waiting for him back home while he was filming Bachelor in Paradise.

Genevieve was outraged by the situation and even reached out to one of the women to solidify the claims — even though she wasn’t in a relationship with Aaron anymore.

Aaron denied the claims, saying he wasn’t dating multiple women before BIP and the rumor was made through an act of jealousy.

Does Genevieve still talk to Aaron?

Now that Genevieve is linked to Aaron in the eyes of fans, it’s no wonder some were curious whether or not the two still communicate.

Another curious follower asked her if she still speaks to her Bachelor in Paradise ex, and after what seemed like much deliberation, she decided to bite the bullet.

“Only answering this because so many of you are asking. No, we don’t speak,” Genevieve revealed.

Genevieve says she does not speak to Aaron Clancy anymore. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

While some fans may have hoped the two would have reconnected, it seems as if Genevieve has no plans to rekindle their Paradise spark.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.