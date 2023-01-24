Genevieve Parisi and Rachel Recchia have become the best of friends since they appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and have even become roommates.

Although Rachel recently returned from a trip to Mexico with pals, including fellow former Bachelorette Michelle Young, that didn’t stop her from taking another beach vacation shortly after.

The reality star is currently on a tropical vacation to Tokoriki Island, Fiji, with her best pal Genevieve. They are living their best lives while taking swims in the pool, eating delectable food, and having some fun on the beach.

The pair twinned in bikinis in a social media post yesterday as they chilled out in the water, most likely cooling off from the hot, humid temperatures of Fiji.

Genevieve wore a pastel pink, green, and white string bikini with crossed straps in the back while Rachel appeared to be in a black strapless bikini. The two friends were facing away from the camera as they looked out at the scenery beside them and Genevieve rested her hands on the plate of food in front of them.

They both had their hair swept up, with Genevieve adding a white scrunchie and matching white flower to her ponytail and Rachel going for a hot pink and black scarf tied around her bun.

Genevieve captioned the shot, “Actual Paradise,” in reference to her somewhat difficult stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

The pair have been good friends for a while now and have even twinned in bikinis before. They were seen on Instagram in Santa Monica, California as they smiled wide and posed on the beach. Genevieve wore a white string bikini and Rachel wore a black bikini with a long-sleeved top.

Fittingly, Genevieve captioned the image, “The Yin to my Yang 🖤🤍.”

Rachel Recchia shared several outfits from the Fiji holiday

Rachel and Genevieve have been enjoying their Fiji vacation for a few days now, with Rachel posting a few more pictures of her various outfits.

In one shot, the former Bachelorette looked incredibly glam in a white strapless dress that featured a flared bottom and knitted lace pattern. She wore her hair in a chic, low bun with dark red lipstick to really draw attention to her face.

A second outfit showed her in a pale yellow dress on a windy beach, with the material clinging to her body as she gazed at the camera with a confident, happy smile on her face.

She captioned the stunning shot, “sweet dreams,” and it gained over 15k likes — including from Genevieve as well as Bachelor alum Serene Russell.

Genevieve Parisi is an ambassador for clothing retailer Revolve

While Rachel doesn’t often post endorsements for products on her Instagram, despite having 535k followers, Genevieve is an ambassador for Revolve and often shares outfits from the retail company.

In one such shot, she wore a cotton, lavender minidress that featured a little ruffle around the bottom and a big cutout on the chest with a circle.

She smiled wide for the camera, and joked, “It’s giving senior portrait class of 2022,” while tagging the Revolve Festival in her post.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are currently on hiatus on ABC.