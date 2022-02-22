Genevieve Parisi continues The Bachelor ‘breakup blue’ curse as she’s eliminated

The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi wears breakup blue as she’s eliminated by Clayton Echard. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi is the latest victim of Bachelor nation’s infamous ‘breakup blue’ curse after she was eliminated this week by Clayton Echard.

Genevieve’s departure appeared to be a mutual decision between herself and Clayton, but fans couldn’t help speculating if a notorious Bachelor nation curse played a role as well.

Fans noticed that Genevieve was wearing a light blue, a color that often signifies an impending breakup on the show when she was sent home last night.

Genevieve Parisi wore ‘breakup blue’ as Clayton Echard eliminated her from The Bachelor

Clayton dumped Genevieve from the show after she was unable to open up on the therapy group date.

Although the other women were shocked by Genevieve’s sudden departure, Bachelor nation spotted a clue into the contestant’s future when she walked in wearing a light blue dress.

“not the breakup blue,” one fan captioned a photo of Genevieve’s outfit.

Over the past several seasons, Bachelor viewers have picked up on a trend in some of the biggest franchise breakups.

Genevieve joined the ranks of Bachelor nation alumni, including Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown, Hannah Ann Sluss, Katie Thurston, and Michelle Young in wearing ‘breakup blue’ for her final appearance on the show.

The history of Bachelor nation’s breakup blue curse

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown was one of the first leads to be hit with the breakup blue curse when she wore a sweater of the same color for her confrontation with Jed Wyatt.

Note to self: never wear light blue if you get cast on #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PDRsheIbpc — Canadian Bachelor Fan (@TheBachelorsFan) July 27, 2021

This was not the last time the curse would hit after an engagement. Hannah Ann Sluss sported a light blue sweater as Bachelor Peter Weber broke off their engagement, leaving her devastated and furious.

Becca Kufrin was featured in an off-the-shoulder light blue shirt as Arie Luyendyk told her he couldn’t stop thinking about Lauren Burnham despite dumping her earlier.

Back-to-back Bachelorettes Katie Thurston and Michelle Young both got caught up in the curse as well, with Michelle wearing the color for her final date with runner-up Brandon Jones and Katie sobbing in a light blue sweater as Michael Allio self-eliminated.

oh no she's wearing breakup blue on her date with brandon#TheBachelorette #thebachelorettefinale pic.twitter.com/O8mcX60NVX — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) December 22, 2021

It appears the breakup blue curse is far from over as it continues in Clayton and Genevieve’s recent breakup.

Bachelor viewers are warning future contestants away from the color after its long history in the franchise, but fans will have to wait and see if Bachelor stars follow their advice.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.