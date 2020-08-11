Garrett Yrigoyen gets support after split from Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin

Garrett Yrigoyen has been silent since rumors surfaced that he and his fiance Becca Kufrin have called it quits.

The news broke about two weeks ago when stories surfaced that Becca couldn’t see herself with Garrett after he voiced his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Becca, who has a podcast with Rachel Lindsay, was forced to confront the differences between Garrett’s views and her own.

While Becca and Garrett have not confirmed their split, it appears that Garrett has been staying busy in the wilderness and avoiding commenting about Becca.

Garrett Yrigoyen says he’s in his favorite place now

Early this morning, Garrett posted a photo of himself on a beach, calling it his favorite place. Since he hasn’t said anything about Becca, fans were quick to question where she was.

After a fan asked him where Becca was, others took the opportunity to hop onto the thread.

“Hopefully kicked her to the curb,” one wrote.

Another celebrated the fact that Garrett is now single, writing, “She’s too easily influenced by others – good for him.”

While Garrett has stayed silent, Becca has addressed the breakup stories- somewhat. After the news broke about their split, Becca made a cryptic comment on a website’s social media post.

She asked the website to check their sources and corrected the story’s grammar. However, she never confirmed or denied that she and Garrett had split.

Garrett Yrigoyen has been silent and Rachel Lindsay is getting the blame

While Garrett hasn’t said much about their relationship, fans have decided they know who to pin the blame on: Becca’s friend and podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay.

We reported yesterday that fans have accused Rachel of being the reason behind the split. On Twitter, many said they suspected that Rachel had influenced or pressured Becca into break things off with Garrett.

Garrett and Becca haven’t even confirmed their breakup, so it’s no surprise that they haven’t said anything about Rachel’s involvement either. Nevertheless, fans are accusing Becca of being too easily influenced by Rachel.

Becca did share that her values don’t always align with Garrett’s views, but she didn’t elaborate or mention leaving him over his differing views.

Fans will have to wait to see when Garrett and Becca will decide to clarify their relationship status.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.