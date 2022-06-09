Garcelle Beauvais calls out Crystal Kung Minkoff’s latest ‘cryptic’ message

Garcelle Beauvais calls out Crystal Kung Minkoff, fans take sides. Pic credit: Bravo

From the franchise that brought fans endless conversation about the words “violate” and “dark,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais asked costar Crystal Kung Minkoff why she made cryptic posts.

Crystal often posts selfies on her social media pages with opaque captions that leave fans with questions. Yesterday, as a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiered, Crystal shared a selfie on a private jet, but it was the caption that got fans talking. Her cast members also had questions, with Garcelle leading the pack and wondering what Crystal’s comment meant.

Garcelle’s comment polarized fans, and some called her a pot-stirrer, while others were Team Garcelle.

Crystal posts a photo, and Garcelle calls her out, “What’s with the cryptic messages?”

Crystal shared a private jet selfie where she looked serious and wore shades. Although Crystal looked gorgeous in the selfie, it was the caption that got fans talking.

Crystal wrote in the caption, “Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and notice more than you realize.”

Garcelle apparently had questions, and she wrote in the comment section, “What’s with the cryptic messages 😂.”

Garcelle’s comment garnered a lot of reactions from fans, some of whom claimed she was stirring the pot and setting up Cyrstal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

One fan responded to Garcelle’s comment and wrote, “you know she been shading you in her captions sis 😂 crystal being so passive-aggressive but acting like she’s so direct on the other hand idgi.”

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Another fan wondered, “why is @garcelle suddenly being so shady towards @crystalkungminkoff. I don’t get it. Watch your back, Crystal.”

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Many fans appeared unhappy with the fan-favorite Garcelle and accused her of stirring the pot. One wrote, “I thought you would be graceful? You suck!”

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Another claimed Garcelle was jealous of Crystal and Sutton’s blossoming friendship and commented, “you were jealous of Sutton and Crystal’s friendship, you brought up something they already [fixed,] then you gaslighted Crystal, Not a fan of yours no more.”

Finally, a fan called Garcelle out for setting up Crystal and wrote, “not a fan of how you’re trying to set Crystal up.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 “dark” scandal

During Season 12 Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies went to Mexico and revisited Crystal’s “dark” comment… again.

The ladies obsessing over a word has been a theme throughout the series.

Last year, the women were upset over Crystal’s use of the word violate. Sutton entered Crystal’s room to return a coat, and Crystal was undressed. This upset Crystal, who claimed she was violated. The women thought “violate” was too strong of a word, which led to a season-long feud between Crystal and Sutton. The two have since reconciled, but it appears that this season will focus on Sutton’s “dark” comments and Crystal’s use of the word dark.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.