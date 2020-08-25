Garcelle Beauvais announced as new co-host of The Real talk show — Is she leaving RHOBH?

Garcelle Beauvais is booked and busy and the actress she just added another title to her list — co-host of The Real.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie only joined that cast this season.

The outspoken actress has been embraced by fans who enjoy her blunt personality and she certainly added some diversity to the cast.

She is also a friend of Denise Richards, another newbie who joined the cast last season.

We saw the mom-of-two support the Wild Things actress during a very rough season– where allegations of her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville rocked the 90210.

However, now that she has a new hosting gig we can’t help but wonder if she will leave the Bravo show after only one season.

Garcelle is the new co-host on The Real

The Haitain beauty made the surprising announcement on Instagram several hours ago.

“I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime,” writes the RHOBH cast member.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion and to be sitting at the table with these amazing women.”

While tagging her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai she continued her message saying it, “Will be an honor and a blast.”

The Real also made an announcement about the actress joining the show on their Instagram page.

“We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce @garcelle as our newest host!” reads the post.

They also shared a message from the 53-year-old.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real.”

She continued, “My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Is Garcelle leaving RHOBH?

This new announcement came as quite a surprise since the actress and producer just joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Now that Garcelle has taken on this hosting gig, will she have time to film the Bravo show?

For now, she hasn’t said anything about leaving.

However, she revealed in an article some time ago that she would not return to RHOBH if her friend Denise Richards did not return as well.

So far neither of them have announced their departure, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.