Gangsta Boo cause of death revealed

Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was found dead inside a Memphis home at the beginning of the year, and her cause of death has been revealed.

The legendary rapper has battled substance abuse issues, which were speculated to have played a role in her death.

According to Fox 13 in Memphis, Gangsta Boo died of an accidental lethal overdose of drugs and alcohol.

She had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system, according to toxicology reports.

It was New Year’s Day when she was found unresponsive in a Memphis home, and she was pronounced dead after revival attempts were unsuccessful.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gangsta Boo was just 43 when she passed away.

Gangsta Boo was called out by Dr. Ish Major on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition

Gangsta Boo and Emmet Flores appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop edition on WeTV.

They were there to get counseling and work on their relationship from Dr. Ish Major and the other experts on hand.

Things appeared to go well initially, leading Gangsta Boo to open up about her struggles with loss. She joined Three 6 Mafia, and living that rapper life was something that not everyone could understand.

However, there was a confrontation between Dr. Ish, Gangsta, and Emmet after a white powder substance in a small bag was found in their room. It was assumed to be cocaine, and she vehemently denied that it could have been found in her room. She and Emmet had to leave the show before completing the program.

Gangsta was incredibly defensive about the situation, pacing around and immediately asking Emmet if he was ready to go. Dr. Ish offered her some suggestions should she need to address a substance abuse issue.

Gangsta Boo was a pioneer in Hip Hop

In the 90s, Lola Mitchell morphed into Gangsta Boo and broke into the rap business. She was one of the only female rappers who could hang with the big boys and joined other male rappers to form Three 6 Mafia.

Gangsta did five albums with the group before moving on. She also worked on side projects with other rappers like Lil Jon, Outkast, and Gucci Mane, to name a few.

Unfortunately, the substance abuse issues suspected when she appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition got the best of the legendary rapper. Her death was felt throughout the rap community and in the music world.

Marriage Bootcamp is currently on hiatus.