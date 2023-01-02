Rapper Gangsta Boo formerly of Three 6 Mafia dies at 43

Gangsta Boo passed away on New Year’s Day after celebrating New Year’s Eve with her brother. Pic credit: @missyeahoe/Instagram.com

Rapper Lola Mitchell, AKA Gangsta Boo, has died. The 43-year-old rapper passed away on New Year’s Day in Memphis.

Rumors online suggest that she was found dead on her front porch, but there has been no confirmation. Her cause of death remains unknown.

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. She was featured on their debut album Mystic Stylez in 1993. She joined the group in 1994 when she was just 15 years old.

She appeared on the group’s first five albums. In total, she was on six group albums. Where Dem Dollas At was her most well-known hit.

In 2001, Gangsta Boo left the group due to money disputes and released three solo albums and several mixtapes. She was also featured on several albums with rappers like Outkast, Lil John, E-40, and T.I. Gangsta boo also recently appeared on Verzuz with Three 6 Mafia against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

She was still putting out music until her death, most recently collaborating with Latto and Glorilla. Just a day before her death, Gangsta Boo posted a video compilation of some of the things she did in 2022.

Celebrity tributes pour in for Gangsta Boo

Celebrities from all over have been posting tributes to the memory of Gangsta Boo. DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia was one of the first to seemingly confirm her death, with just a picture of her DJing.

Lil John said that he and Gangsta Boo were together three weeks ago. He added, “Rest Well Quenn.”

R&B Singer Monica also posted a tribute to Gangsta Boo. She called her a “true pioneer and legend.”

Gangsta Boo was kicked off of Marriage Boot Camp

Gangsta Boo and her boyfriend of eight years, Emmet Flores, appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in March 2022. The two said on the show that communication and control were at the root of their relationship problems.

The pair were abruptly removed from the show after the show’s therapist, Dr. Ish Major, confronted them about a powdery white substance found in their room. Gangsta Boo vehemently denied knowing what the substance was or where it came from.

Dr. Ish encouraged Gangsta Boo to get help for addiction if she was struggling with substance abuse. The couple ended up leaving the house together mid-season.