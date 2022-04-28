Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Gangsta Boo loses her patience with Emmett

Gangsta Boo loses her cool on Emmett during the challenge on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Pic credit: WE tv

It’s easy to see why some of the couples on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition are having trouble and need the help of Dr. Ish and Judge Toler. One of those couples is definitely Gansta Boo and Emmett Flores, who couldn’t get through a puzzle challenge without a fight.

In this Marriage Boot Camp clip shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Emmett is blindfolded while trying to complete a puzzle while following Gansta Boo’s directions and it quickly turns into an argument as both of them run out of patience.

Unfortunately, the whole point of the activity is to have them work together to achieve their goal without a major blowup.

It’s pretty obvious when both of them start calling each other by their full names that it’s probably time to take a break, which is exactly what Emmett does when he says he is tapping out.

Check out the sneak peek below and be sure to tune in tonight to see how it all plays out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.