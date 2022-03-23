Gabriela Barragan has a message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans amid Ashley Marti on-screen drama

Gabriela’s staying positive as tension with Ashley gets worse on-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Gabriela Barragan has a message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans as the drama with Ashley Marti amps up on-screen.

The interior crew tension has been one hot topic on Season 3 of the sailing show. Daisy Kelliher has revealed the friction with Ashley and Gabriela was challenging for her. The chief stew also spilled Gabriela and Ashley were more concerned with rank than doing their jobs.

Since Gabriela was given the second stew title, Ashley has been vocal that she disagrees with it. They have had a couple of spats or small blow-ups, but Ashley recently shared that things will get a lot worse between them.

Gabriela Barragan has a message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

As the on-screen tension mounts, Gabriela’s letting Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know how much she appreciates the support she has received this season. Gabriela took to Instagram Stories to write a heartfelt note.

“Thanks for all the love and support,” she began, her message written over a beautiful picture of clouds.

Then Gabriela gave a few specific shoutouts before letting people know she reads all the kind messages.

“I just want to thank everyone at @belowdeckbravo, @gangplankreport, @anotherbelowdeckpodcast, @nravobygays, @ bravo_after_thoughts_ community for all the kind words and support! I have seen all the beautiful messages in my inbox, on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit etc of people acknowledging my work ethic and how well I do my job,” Gabriela shared.

Pic credit: @ _littlegaby/Instagram

Gabriela appeared on Gangplank Report, hosted by Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and Bravo superfan Jen Bennington even before her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stint was revealed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are Team Gabriela

Twitter has been buzzing with support for Gabriela as each episode reveals the tension between her and Ashley continues to get worse.

One user called Ashley a “brat” and reminded the third stew that Gabriela is her boss.

Ashley to Daisy:’Like, I have no problem respecting you’

But not Gabrielle…

This little brat. Gabby is your boss #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/4SkwqW0qbZ — dramabananna (@dramabananna) March 22, 2022

Another talked about Ashley spiraling over a to-do list and a different one called Gabriela “unproblematic.”

Pic credit: @HayuBravH0es/Twitter and @Kathlee36432145/Twitter

There’s a lot of support for Gabriela, and Twitter wants Daisy to do something about the situation. One Twitter user hopes Daisy realizes what’s going on and another shared the difference between Ashley and Gabriela.

Pic credit: @rihannartt/Twitter and @Meldavisxx1/Twitter

Only a handful of episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 have aired. That means the interior crew drama with Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti has only just begun.

It’s going to be a roller coaster ride of a season for these two stews. Gabriela wants fans to know she appreciates all the kind words amid the negativity playing out on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.