Gabe from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart could be on other Bachelor shows says Chris Harrison

Gabe hadn’t received much airtime on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, even though he had been on the show and had tried to make a connection with Savannah.

The focus had been on Savannah’s relationship with Brandon and how Julia wanted a chance with Brandon, as she felt a stronger connection with him.

Perhaps Gabe saw his chance in Savannah when Brandon was going to choose Julia because he decided to pursue Savannah for a brief moment during tonight’s episode.

However, Gabe ended up going home within the first couple of minutes because he didn’t see a connection with anyone.

Fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter, suggesting that he should definitely be given a second chance.

Gabe won viewers’ hearts despite going home

In the short time that fans got to see him, fans fell in love with him. In fact, fans believe that Savannah made a huge mistake in picking Brandon over Gabe, as Brandon had already been caught lying to her.

As fans recall from last week, Brandon kept a door open for Julia, playing both women to see who he could win with.

Savannah choosing chasing Brandon over Gabe like #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/B0zRCyrrwP — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) April 28, 2020

Others praised Gabe for doing the right thing, which was leaving the show when he didn’t see a connection with anyone. Rather than faking his feelings to try and stay on the show, he willingly walked out the door.

Gabe’s reaction is truly the only correct way to react in this situation. A+ Gabe. #ListenToYourHeart — Courtney Cloud (@cecloud13) April 28, 2020

When someone tweeted at Chris Harrison, saying that he was a pure human and should be given a second chance, Chris agreed.

Chris revealed that Gabe is a good dude and should probably be part of future franchises on ABC.

According to his official ABC bio that was part of the press release for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Gabe is described as a soul/folk singer. He’s the all-American from Texas who is an athlete and community organizer. He also manages to squeeze in time for the Christian Ministry.

Gabe could be on Bachelor In Paradise or even The Bachelorette

He sounds like the perfect fit for Bachelor In Paradise, which may return later this year or in 2021. He could also be on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, as ABC has played with the idea of recasting her men.

me watching gabe leave after production did him dirty and only gave him approximately 4 minutes of screen time #ListenToYourHeart #LTYH #TheBachelorLTYH pic.twitter.com/I2BDsLvZP3 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 28, 2020

One person guessed that production had done him dirty, sending him home because he wasn’t into drama. By going home tonight, Gabe missed out on the performances.

As we reported last week, this is Week 3 and it’s the beginning of the competitions. Last week was also the week where new people were added so that the contestants could couple up.

No more people will join the show, so the couples compete or they go home.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.