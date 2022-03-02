Gabby Windey expresses gratitude for her ‘atypical’ family after her heartwarming hometown 

Gabby Windey’s family stole the show during hometowns. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey has become a fan favorite from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and her recent hometown date only further solidified her lovability to fans.

While each woman in Clayton’s final four had loved ones that got viewers buzzing, it was Gabby Windey’s family that stole the show during the hometown episode, with fans especially loving Gabby’s outspoken grandfather.

After seeing her hometown date play out on air, Gabby took time to write a heartfelt message about the love she has for her family and how grateful she feels about their special bonds being captured on the show.

Gabby Windey shows love for her ‘atypical’ family and entertaining grandparents

Gabby Windey gushed about her hometown date in a recent post, even going so far as to call it one of the best nights of her life.

In her post, Gabby shared a photo with her lovable grandpa as well as photos from her hike with Clayton Echard and from the final rose ceremony before fantasy suites.

Gabby captioned the post, “I feel so lucky to have been able to relive one of the best nights of my life for a second time tonight. My family may be an atypical one and we may look different from others, but I am so grateful for how perfectly to me we are stitched together and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Gabby also reflected on her late grandma in the caption, writing, “They dropped everything to make this night so incredibly special and I also loved being able to talk about my grandma. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t feel her presence (I swear she was in the ventilation system in my hotel room in Vienna). If you think my grandpa is entertaining, imagine the woman he was married to for so many years.”

Gabby Windey calls her dad ‘the most important person’ in her life

Gabby’s dad was sick and therefore unable to sit with the family as they met Clayton, but despite that obstacle, Gabby’s father still found a way to show his support.

In a moment that moved many viewers, Gabby’s dad took a page out of the film Love Actually as he stood outside the home and wrote signs expressing his love and support to Gabby.

Reflecting on her dad’s emotional appearance in the episode, Gabby wrote, “But I will never recover from my dad showing up for me like he did. He is the most important person in my life and has never missed an important event, dance lesson, performance, etc. and hometowns were no different.”

Gabby continued, “I want to share every big event with him, so when I realized that it was him honking outside, my heart (and eyes) swelled to a gravity-shifting size. All of this emotion was multiplied by feelings of new love – which you know is rare and exciting in itself.”

Gabby conduced her caption by writing, “That night was one you wish you could just bottle up and keep forever – and thanks to @bachelorabc I get to. ❤️”

