Former The Bachelor producer glad to see Chris Harrison out, calls his interview ‘masterclass in oppression’

A former executive producer of The Bachelor said that Chris Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay was a “masterclass in oppression.” Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former producer of The Bachelor Sarah Gertrude Shapiro is glad to see Chris Harrison stepping back from the ABC dating competition series.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sarah called Chris’ interview with Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay a “masterclass in oppression.”

Sarah worked as a producer on The Bachelor from 2002 through 2004.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I think it’s such a move in the right direction,” she said of Chris stepping back from the franchise.

“Watching Chris’ interview on Extra, I was like, ‘This is a master class in oppression, and it feels so dated,'” Sarah explained.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Like, it feels like such a dinosaur. Him cutting her off and talking over her, and saying, like, ‘Well I don’t know which group is right in this case,’ and it’s, like, well obviously the group that’s oppressed probably knows more about it than you do,” she shared.

“He just seems so behind the times and I think that it’s such an appropriate decision to just update the franchise. Take a look at the executive producer ranks, take a look at the host, like, bring it into 2021,” Sarah continued.

Chris said his remarks were ‘insensitive’

Harrison said in an interview with Rachel Lindsay that aired on the February 9th episode of Extra that people should give Kirkconnell “grace” and said that she was potentially a victim of what he felt was “cancel culture” after a photo was posted of the former Bachelor frontrunner dressed in antebellum-style clothing at a fraternity party.

In an interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, The Bachelor host and EP said he apologized to Rachel Lindsay for his “insensitive” remarks during their interview.

“I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I can’t believe I didn’t speak against antebellum parties, what they stand for,” Chris clarified.

He said he did not speak from his heart. Chris claimed that he stands against all forms of racism and he reiterated his apology to the former Bachelorette star and to the Black community.

Chris plans to return to the show but Sarah believes his time is done

Matt James and Chris Harrison welcomed the female contestants to the series for Season 25 of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” Chris said as reported by People Magazine. He elaborated by claiming that he knows change is felt, not just by him, but by many others. He shared that they are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress.

Sarah revealed that she believes that the show is taking the right steps to move forward by adding Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as co-hosts for the next season of The Bachelorette.

She commended the show for taking a “big step in the right direction” and claimed that the addition of the women as hosts feels more exciting and relevant as the series’s production moves forward.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.