The Bachelor star Peter Weber has ‘intimate relationship’ with producer says Chris Harrison

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber has been entangled in a rumor that won’t go away.

The rumor is that Peter ends up with a producer of The Bachelor — not one of his final women. Whenever the rumor comes up, it’s addressed, but it never sees to go away.

And when Chris Harrison sat down with Access to address the rumor, he didn’t help squash it.

Of course, he can’t reveal the ending, but he called Peter’s relationship with this producer an “intimate relationship.”

Peter Weber spent a lot of time with the producer

The producer in question is Julie LaPlaca. She’s a producer on the show, and her Instagram reveals she’s worked on several seasons of the show, not just Peter’s season.

Read More Peter Weber didn’t ask permission to marry any of The Bachelor women

The rumors appear to surface because she posted a photo of them together. Peter has done the same with her.

“I’ll just say this, it’s an intimate relationship,” Harrison told Access during an interview about this producer, adding, “You spend that much time together, we all get close. Sometimes those lines get blurred.”

When asked whether it would be inappropriate for producers to get involved with contestants, Chris revealed that the only rules in place are those that help Peter find love.

“The only rules are, Peter needs to have the best opportunity to find love, or whoever the ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’ is,” Harrison said. “If something were to mess that up, then we would try to step in, and we would help.”

Watch the interview below.

Chris had previously posted this photo, which only made people guess that they were together.

Peter Weber and Julie’s Instagram posts are convincing some people

Julie had posted a photo of herself with Peter as the season began. The two are smiling in the photo, but after this rumor surfaced, people went back to comment on it.

“How were you able to watch him kiss, date, and be intimate with other women, right in front of you? That would be tough,” one person questioned Julie. She didn’t reply.

Reality Steve has revealed that there is nothing going on between Peter and the producer.

ABC also addressed the rumor involving their own producer but only poured fuel on the fire by saying that the rumor couldn’t be confirmed or denied — but that it would make for a good ending.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.