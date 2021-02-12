Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Bachelor producer speaks out after Chris Harrison apologizes for Rachel Lindsay interview


Chris Harrison
A Bachelor producer is supposedly speaking out after Chris Harrison issues apology. Pic credit: ABC

A lot has happened in Bachelor Nation over the past couple of days.

It all started last weekend when Matt James’ supposed winner Rachael Kirkconnell was caught in scandalous photos from 2018.

In the photos, she’s smiling and she’s happy – but she’s at a plantation-themed party, causing an outcry from The Bachelor fans who called out her out for racism.

This is just the latest scandal for Rachael, who has also been accused of mocking a woman for liking African American men.

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀 (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

The Bachelor franchise is not really speaking out about the controversy

Reality Steve is reporting, that prior to Rachael issuing her own statement, she did craft a statement and it was rejected by ABC. Chris Harrison did an interview this week with Rachel Lindsay, which was slammed by former Bachelor stars.

This caused confusion – why wouldn’t ABC let Rachael speak out? Why is Chris speaking out on her behalf to Rachel Lindsay?

Well, there could be several contractual layers to this decision.

Reality Steve revealed that Rachael isn’t bound by contract to speak out.

“My opinion is screw them, post the statement, and let them dare say she violated some contract, which she wouldn’t be doing,” he tweeted.

“You can speak for yourself in your own social media accounts. But for whatever reason, they won’t let her and she’s obliging.”

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

A Twitter user named @eddie_why spoke out on Instagram, a person who @bachelornation.scoop calls a producer. It’s worth noting that this Twitter account is currently suspended so we can’t go back through his tweet history but did find a connection to Jason Tartick back in 2018.

“Whole lotta bulls*t going on..,” he wrote. “People are always gonna show their true colors, and say how they really feel. Make sure you listen closely…”

Producer
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It should be noted that the profile picture of the profile that shared this statement appears to be a person of color.

The Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell broke her silence

It’s interesting that Rachael took so long to speak out, but she did issue a statement on her social media account on Thursday, February 11. If what Reality Steve said is true, she wouldn’t be breaking any contract. If he’s wrong, then she could be facing serious legal issues.

Rachael Kirkconnell was featured in photos from 2018, showing her at a plantation-themed party. The photos circulated online and it didn’t take long for Bachelor fans to share them with everyone who wanted to see them.

Since Matt’s season had already wrapped at this point and he supposedly picked her, it made it difficult for him to say anything about the situation. ABC may be asking him to stay silent on the matter so they can address it on the After The Final Rose special.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

