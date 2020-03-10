Farrah Abraham is being accused of animal cruelty. Pic credit: MTVTeen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is no stranger to controversy. Pretty much from day one of filming the show for MTV, she was embroiled in physical fights with her mother.

Then, she quit Teen Mom OG to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry after selling her first adult movie.

Her life in the limelight means Farrah is regularly criticized for everything she’s doing, including most recently about how she’s raising her daughter and taking care of her pets.

This week, Farrah shared a video on her dogs’ Instagram page, Boo and Cupcake, where one of them appeared to be muzzled — and fans were quick to slam her for the incident, accusing her of “animal cruelty”.

In part of the video, Farrah’s dog Cupcake — which has been dyed pink — is seen with its mouth apparently tied shut with a ribbon.

Many people were outraged at the footage, posting comments accusing Farrah of mistreating the dog and claiming that with a ribbon muzzle on its mouth, the animal would be unable to eat or drink, or pant properly to lose heat.

Followers posted their frustrations and outrage on the post, which then caused Farrah to shut off the comments from her followers. However, they then took to other posts on the Boo and Cupcake Instagram page to vent their fury.

Some people also tagged PETA and spcaLA, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, as well as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

PETA issued a statement to The Sun after seeing the video, urging Farrah to treat her dogs “like more than fashion accessories” or allow someone else to look after who will “love them unconditionally”. Farrah responded to the PETA claim, saying that the ribbon was recommended by her trainer and that it was a common muzzle sold at pet stores.

Farrah Abraham’s recent criticisms

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has been criticized by fans this year. Just a few weeks ago, she was flooded with comments after going to Mexico with her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Ishag, after fans thought she had left Sophia alone in her apartment back home.

At the time, many followers wanted Farrah to be investigated by Child Protection Services to rule out any neglect that could have happened. It was later revealed that Farrah’s father Michael had stayed with Sophia during the time Farrah was in Mexico.

Since the trip, Abraham has denied a romance with Daniel Ishag.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, March 17 at 8/7c on MTV.