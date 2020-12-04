Former RHONJ star Kim D said Melissa Gorga sent Bravo a video slamming Teresa to get on show

Former RHONJ star Kim D said that Melissa Gorga sent Bravo a tape disparaging Teresa to be cast on the reality show.

Kim made the remark on Tuesday while appearing on the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

Heather mentioned her theory that Bravo wanted the RHONJ cast members to bring in their family members for the show, but Teresa wouldn’t because she was too selfish to share the limelight.

After Heather said that she thought Bravo found Joe and Melissa Gorga standing around at a party, Kim corrected her.

Kim said that although Teresa did not want to share the limelight with Melissa, Bravo didn’t find the Gorgas, the Gorgas found Bravo.

Back-doored by the family

“Melissa sent in a video to Bravo,” said Kim D, adding that a producer told her about the video.

“He told me if I would’ve seen that video, I would have fell on the floor. It was directly to cut at Teresa. It was to come on to go in the back door of Teresa. They were disgusted because Teresa didn’t bring them in. There was animosity between them. And that’s what got on her the show,” she added.

“And Teresa did not know that they signed for that show until she, the night before the christening, they told her, ‘we’re filming the christening. Your brother and Kathy Wakile signed,’” she said.

Kim added that Teresa couldn’t stand Melissa and that is why she didn’t want her on the show. She also said that Teresa was distraught by learning her family back-doored her but added that they didn’t have much of a choice due to Teresa’s resistance.

Revelations

The Posche By Kim D boutique owner also admitted that Teresa told Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita that Joe met Melissa when she was a “dancer,” and that the family didn’t approve of her.

“They didn’t like Melissa. They knew where she came from,” Kim said.

“Look at how she reacted over sprinkle cookies. You think it was really the sprinkle cookies? No. She just didn’t like her,” said Kim.

The conversation turned to Teresa’s relationship with her cousins Rosie Pierri and Kathy Wakile. Teresa had argued with Kathy and Rosie before cutting both ladies out of her life after calling them cancer.

Kim said that Rosie didn’t do anything to Teresa but noted that Teresa still had resentment towards Kathy for signing onto the show behind her back.

“When she dislikes someone, she dislikes you a lot,” said Kim, adding that she can be soulless. “She’ll just cut you out of her life like you were just yesterday’s news for not much,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.