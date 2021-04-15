Former Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola has announced news of a new venture on Instagram, thrilling her fans and followers. Pic credit: Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola stunned fans with exciting news via an Instagram live posted on April 14.

The auburn-haired beauty revealed that she is opening up her own retail shop in New Jersey.

The shop called Sweetheart Coast will be located on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It is officially time I officially announce what Sweetheart Coast is all about. I wanted it to be perfect before I presented it to you,” she said in a video which she later posted to the store’s official Instagram page.

Sammi has run the website Sweetheart Styles since 2013. She sells accessories, jewelry and clothing.

She decided this was the right time to branch off into some other fun and fashionable things.

What is Sweetheart Coast about?

It is an accessory, clothing, and home decor gift boutique coming to Ocean City, New Jersey, right on the boardwalk.

Sammi said that Ocean City is her favorite place on earth.

She revealed that she had been visiting the area since she was a little kid and there was no better place for her to open up a store and she loved the town so much.

Sammi said she was thrilled to be able to give her fans a place where they could shop and was thrilled that she could “get the news off her chest” and that the news was a long time coming.

She is hopeful to be open by May for weekend hours.

What else has Sammi been up to?

Sammi is busy planning her wedding with Christian Biscardi.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, even have a joint YouTube channel called Sam and Christian TV.

Sammi announced her engagement in March 2019. The nuptials were initially set for early 2020. However, this was one of the many weddings that had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.

She posted to Instagram that she chose a dress in March, and while saving the reveal for the big day, also made a YouTube video to help other brides to find their perfect one.

She picked out her wedding gown at the same store that her former co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren purchased their bridal gowns.

Sammi’s ring is a 2-carat princess cut diamond surrounded by two rows of smaller diamonds.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.