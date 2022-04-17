Former Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant pokes fun at David Ross’ DWTS past

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Baseball season is underway in the United States and the Chicago Cubs have a manager that might be familiar to Dancing with the Stars fans.

David Ross became the Chicago manager before the 2020 season and he made it to the National League Championship in his first season.

Now entering his third season, he has players he coaches who both played with him and are getting to know him for the first time as a manager.

One player who knows him well is the Cubs’ former star Kris Bryant, and he threw some shade at the manager’s dancing past.

Kris Bryant brings up David Ross’ Dancing with the Stars past

Tampa Bay Rays star Kris Bryant was talking to the press about Cubs’ manager David Ross.

In the interview, Bryant joked that it is hard to see Ross as a manager in Major League Baseball.

“It’s hard to see him as a manager,” Bryant said. “Because I just think back to Dancing with the Stars and Saturday Night Live looking like a fool.”

When he was asked about Kris’ comments, David Ross could only laugh.

“I’m gonna kill him,” David said.

However, Kris emphasized that he was only giving a friend a hard time.

“But he’s a really good friend of mine, and he’s always been in my corner, and I’m always going to be in his corner,” Bryant said.

“He was essentially like a player-manager when we played together,” Bryant said. “I’m just super happy for him, super happy for his success.”

Who was David Ross on Dancing with the Stars

The Chicago Cubs went decades without winning a World Series and many fans blamed a curse.

However, in 2016, the Cubs won the World Series, ending the drought, and Ross became a mainstream star thanks to the win. In the final Game 7, he hit a home run, the oldest player in World Series history to do so.

After this, Ross appeared on Saturday Night Live with several of his Cubs teammates to celebrate.

This led to him getting a call from Dancing with the Stars.

At the age of 40, he competed in Season 24 with Lindsay Arnold as his partner. He was the first Major League Baseball player to compete on the show.

He was a fan favorite. His average judge’s scores ranked sixth place (32.3), but he got enough fan votes to come in second place behind only winner Rashad Jennings that season.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+.