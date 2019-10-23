David Ross Cubs manager: Who is the former MLB player replacing Joe Maddon?

The Chicago Cubs have their man. The team is expected to hire longtime catcher and former Chicago Cubs fan favorite David Ross as their next manager.

Ross replacing Maddon

The Chicago Cubs surprised their millions of fans across the globe when they announced they had decided not to bring back Joe Maddon after the 2019 season.

Maddon, who led the Cubbies to their first World Series title in over 100 years, has now moved on to take over the Angels. Now the task of finding the right man was up to Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.

After reportedly interviewing Joe Girardi, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, the Cubs have decided to go with David Ross.

The 42-year-old Ross has been an ESPN analyst since his retirement. However, he also has been working with the Cubs as a special assistant to the baseball operations since 2017. That right there makes folks wonder if he has been in training for this moment for the past few years.

The Cubs connection

David Ross has played for a handful of teams during his time in the majors.

Ross originally began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2002. After spending time with the Pirates, Padres, Reds, Red Sox and Braves, Ross was signed in 2015 by the Cubs after the blockbuster free agency acquisition brought pitcher Jon Lester to the Windy City.

When Lester was on the mound, Ross was deemed his personal catcher for most of his time in Chicago.

Although Ross’ numbers don’t jump out at you, he played great every time he hit the field. Ross hit .176 with one home run in 2015 but hit .229 with 10 home runs in 2016.

In storybook fashion, Ross hit a home run during Game 7 of the World Series. His last game as a professional baseball player.

Ross was hoping this day would come and was more than excited to even be considered for the job.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

“I’ve got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit,” Ross said. “I’ve got a lot of thinking to do if this gets presented to me as everyone says will happen. I’m sure waiting for that phone call.”

Now the big question is can the man who instantly became a fan favorite while helping the Cubs win a title just a few seasons ago manage them to another?