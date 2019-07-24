What happened to Kris Bryant? Cubs star leaves game with injury, Rizzo ejected

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs took on the San Francisco Giants with several newsworthy developments happening during the matchup. One of the more concerning moments for fans was seeing star player Kris Bryant leave the game with an apparent injury.

Here’s the latest on what happened to Kris Bryant during Wednesday’s Cubs game as well as the reason Anthony Rizzo got ejected.

Kris Bryant injury occurs in Cubs’ win

Wednesday’s game was a 4-1 victory for the Cubs with Kris Bryant hitting a two-run homer in the third inning. However, spectators saw Bryant wincing at the plate and he ultimately left the game in the fifth inning.

According to the Chicago Cubs’ tweet, Kris Bryant had right knee soreness which caused him to leave the Cubs game early. David Bote replaced Bryant at third base for the remainder of the game.

Kris Bryant exited today's game with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/BZwvNYoS4q — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 24, 2019

Rizzo provided two of the Cubs’ four runs in the latest victory, while Javier Baez also provided his 25th home run during the victory.

Following the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon spoke about his player leaving. He said he believed Bryant’s injury wasn’t something that happened on a single play but was “more of a cumulative injury,” per NBC Sports Chicago.

"You can't lose him for an extend amount of time and think you're going to be a playoff team." What was your reaction to Kris Bryant leaving today's game with knee soreness? pic.twitter.com/GxCHFQHDZj — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 25, 2019

Maddon said, “I was watching him up to the plate. I could see it was bothering him just walking up to the plate. That’s right before he hit the home run, too.”

So far, no further reports have arrived regarding any Kris Bryant injury updates.

Cubs also lost Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo

During the fifth inning, the Cubs also saw Anthony Rizzo ejected from the game. Rizzo was ejected after arguing about his strikeout with umpire Jordan Baker. He felt that the umpire should’ve called the fourth ball, giving him the walk.

#Cubs v #Giants Umpire Jordan Baker called a strike on what should've been ball 4 to Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo would instead strikeout. As Rizzo walked back to the dugout with his back to Baker, Baker ejected Rizzo. @ARizzo44 https://t.co/2kfisPaTi8 pic.twitter.com/5LMmrfguJ8 — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) July 24, 2019

As for pitcher Jon Lester, he was suffering illness on Wednesday. Lester was scratched from the starting lineup. Tyler Chatwood served as Lester’s replacement and did quite well. He limited the Giants to just one run in four innings on the mound.

The Cubs will have a day off until they return to action on Friday for an away game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Game time is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time.