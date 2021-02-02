Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky dishes the dirt about how she wanted to quit the show

Ali Fedotowsky dishes the dirt on the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Ali Fedotowsky is still a Bachelorette star, who filmed a season of the show back in 2010.

She found love with Roberto Martinez and the two were engaged for three years. However, the two ultimately broke up because they wanted different things in life.

Even though Ali has moved on with her life and is now married with two kids, she still gets questions about her time on the show.

This weekend, Ali decided to do a Q&A on Instagram, where she asked fans about what they wanted to know in regards to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Ali Fedotowsky is speaking out about the show

Ali answered a couple of questions which are well-know for hardcore fans, so we decided to include some answers that apply to her season and Matt’s season.

In the first question, fans want to know if the girls know when it’s their time to talk to the Bachelor lead.

The question of “time” has come up on Matt’s season, because none of the women feel they have time with Matt.

“Are the girls told when they can go talk to the bachelor during the cocktail party? Vice versa?” a fan asked.

“Yes! You cannot just go interrupt somebody. You have to get producer permission. That’s why I always say not to get mad at the girls that interrupt because they were told that they could go do that or told they couldn’t,” Ali explained.” It’s not on the girls, the show is produced too!”

In other words, when a woman interrupts someone else, it’s because producers told them to.

In another question, Ali was asked whether she was ever in a position where she wanted to shut down her experience on the show.

“Yes!!! I always say that the Colton fence jump is not the first time that’s ever happened. Many of us past Bachelors and Bachelorette have tried to “jump the fence” and leave the show,” she pointed out. “I definitely did.”

Ali Fedotowsky is still sharing her life online

Even though Ali is no longer a Bachelorette star who continues to make her life about Bachelor Nation, she’s still sharing a lot of things on social media. She’s on Instagram daily and she promotes products on her social media and blogs about her life.

She recently relocated to Nashville, where she and her husband Kevin Manno are building a new house.

It was a year ago, right before the pandemic, that Ali revealed she had skin cancer. She’s been an advocate for getting tested.

Earlier in 2020, Ali was tested for COVID-19. She has since been tested several times but has not received a positive test result.

