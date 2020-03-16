Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky was tested for COVID-19 after feeling sick

Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky is back in the news with another update to her health.

This time, Ali reveals she hasn’t been feeling the greatest, and she was worried about the coronavirus.

She admitted to her fans on Instagram that she decided to get tested.

In a series of videos, she explains some of the symptoms and how she’s staying safe.

One of the symptoms she has is a pain in her chest when she’s trying to breathe.

Ali Fedotowsky informed fans on Instagram of the testing

“I just got tested for coronavirus. I’ve just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while, and it hurts to take deep breaths,” she told her Instagram followers. “I’ve just been really run down, and I’ve just had some chills, so I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to get checked to be safe.'”

“No fever, so I feel pretty strongly that I don’t have it, but the doctor and urgent care felt the safe thing to do would be to get tested since the X-ray of my lungs showed white spots,” she explained.

When she was tested, she was told that it would take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks before she got the results, something she wasn’t too happy about.

“The crazy thing is actually I don’t know when I’m going to get the results because they said it could take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks. Three weeks!” she added. “Hopefully that’s not the case, ’cause if that is the case, our healthcare system is totally messed up.”

Ali Fedotowsky is taking all precautions

Ali and her husband Kevin decided to self-isolate. They have been staying at home with their two kids, Riley and Molly.

Ali addressed some of her behavior during this time, revealing she did go outside with the family dog Owen but only for a little bit.

She also revealed that she didn’t get near people and practiced social distancing while out.

She also added that she continues to wear a mask when she’s out to ensure she doesn’t spread whatever she has.

This is the second health issue that Ali is dealing with this year.

Back in January, Ali told her Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. She had been diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma, which is a common form of skin cancer and is rarely fatal when caught early.

Ali spends a lot of time on Instagram, updating her fans, where she also shares snippets of her children.

She gave birth to her son Riley back in 2018 after a long labor. She’s also the mother to Molly, who will turn 4 years old this summer.

The Bachelorette will air later this spring.