Former Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici weigh in on controversial Bachelor claims

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are The Bachelor’s prime example of the process working.

They found love on Sean’s season of the show and producers have brought them back many times as examples of how the process works if you let it.

Over the past couple of days, former contestants have started to speak out about the show and how they are treated behind the scenes.

Now, Sean and Catherine are sharing their thoughts via Instagram. We can’t confirm whether these screenshots are old or new, but they do seem to back up what others have been saying about producer involvement.

Sean Lowe and Catherine open up about their experiences on The Bachelor

The posts show Sean and Catherine on Instagram, answering Bachelor-related questions.

And fans didn’t hold back with questions.

“Did the producers tactics get annoying? I feel like everything is calculated,” one person asked the couple.

Catherine explained that while producers do have some tactics, it was important to note that they could say no to them too. Producers didn’t necessarily control every aspect.

In another question, a fan asked whether producers get involved in telling you who was lying and who was telling the truth. On the show, it’s clear for viewers who were in the right and wrong, but the leads are often left with no sense of direction.

“No. That’s why the ‘villains’ always stay forever. And y’all at home yelling at me but I don’t know,” Sean explained.

A third fan asked whether the Bachelors and Bachelorettes got to pick who goes home every week, as some people are wondering why Matt chose to hang on to Victoria for so long.

Sean replied, “Whaaa?!?!”

“Producers. Always producers. But do you ever get to choose the person? Not really.”

All of these stories are no longer available on Catherine’s Instagram profile.

Sean Lowe and Catherine are not the first to spill the details

Sean and Catherine are not the first contestants to open up about the experiences behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, Dylan went off on Twitter, blasting The Bachelor franchise. He claimed that producers and the show didn’t care about people and that their mental health wasn’t addressed.

He didn’t hold back, but he has since deleted all of his tweets.

Dylan also answered questions from fans, adding that Peter Weber is not a scum bag. With that answer, he insinuated that producers made him look crazy.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.