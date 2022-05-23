Florian Sukaj bashed for wearing ripped jeans and sneakers to graduation for Stacey Silva’s son

Florian Sukaj wears ripped jeans to graduation for Stacey Silva’s son. Pic credit: TLC

Florian Sukaj is getting bashed online for his less than impressive graduation attire, including ripped jeans and sneakers. The Darcey & Stacey star appeared very out of place in the photos posted of him at his stepson’s graduation.

Florian’s wife, Stacey Silva, and her dad were also at the event, and they got the dress code just right.

Meanwhile, Florian went against the grain and opted for a casual ensemble, but people slammed the Albanian native for his outfit choice.

Florian Sukaj wears ripped jeans and sneakers to his stepson’s graduation

The Darcey & Stacey star didn’t appear to put too much effort into his graduation attire, so while everyone else wore formal outfits, Florian went casual.

Florian seemed to be dressed for a different occasion as he opted for ripped black jeans, a green T-shirt, and a Luis Vuitton bomber jacket.

The 28-year-old model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Florian looked very out of place in a photo where he posed with his stepson and father-in-law, who were both dressed in their formal attire.

Stacey’s son wore brown dress shoes, khaki pants, and a shirt and tie, while his grandad opted for a dark blue suit with a light blue undershirt.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Although we didn’t see her entire outfit in the post, Stacey also got dressed up for the event. However, from what we could see of the teal silk top, it was very much in line with the formal event.

Florian Sukaj bashed for his casual graduation attire

After seeing everyone else dressed up for the event, critics blasted Florian for his casual attire at the graduation of Stacey Silva’s teenage son.

“Florian should take a leaf out of Stacey’s father’s book and dress up for a special occasion like a graduation,” wrote one Instagram user. “He doesn’t look nice dressed like this.”

“Nice to see that Florian got the memo to dress up,” joked someone else.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

“He has no respect for her child’s graduation,” reasoned one commenter. “It should be a parent proud moment. He don’t give a s**t! But if it was his biological you bet he would dress up. Smh!”

Several other people were outraged at the Darcey & Stacey star’s outfit choice, and they voiced their opinion after a fan page posted the graduation photos.

One person called Florian a “slob” and asked, “THAT’s how you dress to an important event like a graduation?”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Someone else added, “Thanks for getting dressed up Florian. I don’t even know how she let him get dressed like that, what’s wrong with Stacy…”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.