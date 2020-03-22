Fernanda Flores of 90 Day Fiance discusses what it’s like to be a 21-year-old divorcee

In season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers were introduced to Fernanda Flores, then 19, and her 32-year-old fiancé Jonathan Rivera.

The couple met when Jonathan was vacationing in Fernanda’s home country of Mexico. They became engaged and Fernanda moved to join Jonathan in his home of Lumberton, North Carolina.

The North Carolina life, however, wasn’t for Fernanda. She wanted to live in a big city, but Jonathan wouldn’t budge. They argued over that and many other things, and eventually separated less than a year after they got married.

The split got nasty, and Fernanda took to YouTube to tell her side of the story.

The divorce is official

On Monday, Jonathan and Fernanda’s divorce was finalized. Right after she got home, Fernanda filmed a YouTube video about her experience.

She thanked her family and friends, saying that she feels lucky that her “support system is huge.”

Fernanda seemed very happy and said she feels “very, very blessed and loved.” She said that she felt nervous about the situation the night before, mainly because she hadn’t seen Jonathan in almost a year- incidentally, longer than their marriage lasted.

However, when she finally got to court, she said she didn’t feel bad, just numb. She said that she had been praying for peace regarding the situation and felt that her prayers worked.

Ultimately, Fernanda seems very happy with her life, saying that while the marriage was a bad decision, she is proud of the way she handled it. She said that while it’s easy to feel like a failure due to the judgment of others, she did what she needed for herself.

She offered advice to others going through a divorce, promising that they’d come out the other side better and happier than before.

Fernanda is now looking forward to the future so she can meet new people and move on with her life.

Fernanda and Jonathan are the second couple to split from their season

Fernanda and Jonathan join Colt and Larissa as broken-up couples from season 6. Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have broken up several times, but always seem to get back together.

As far as we know, the other season 6 couples, Olga and Steven, Eric and Leida, and Kalani and Asuelu, are all still together. Kalani and Asuelu even had a second child together, Kennedy, a brother for Oliver, and appear on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.