Fans say Kendall’s lips are officially bigger than Kylie’s – See the crazy new pictures

Are Kendall’s lips finally bigger than little sister Kylie’s?

So claim fans after the two announced a collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. Kendall Jenner has a puffy pout and extremely overlined lips.

Kylie claimed her lip changes were because of overlined lips in the past. She later copped to getting fillers and made a killing with the Kylie Lip Kits.

Kendall’s lips look different in a new Kendall X Kylie collaboration

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner expressed excitement for their latest collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. But it was Kendall’s lips that stole the show.

Kendall’s lips look as big or bigger than Kylies.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Kendall’s lips are as big as Kylie’s in the photoshoot for the new collection and she’s still gonna try to deny she’s ever touched her face.”

Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Jenner shared the same picture of the Jenner sisters in their new campaign.

Kylie wrote in her caption, “KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0 coming April 6 💜 feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner !!! our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time reveal happening today on my stories! @kyliecosmetics.”

Kylie and Kendall are collaborating on a new Kylie Cosmetics Kendall collection

Kendall and Kylie’s new exciting project is called the Kendall Collection. Kylie Cosmetics shared the new products on their Instagram.

The company wrote for the caption, “Introducing KENDALL X KYLIE Round 2! Kendall Collection has everything you need to create gorgeous, soft looks for your perfect Spring glam! This limited-edition collection includes: Pressed Powder Palette, Blush and Highlighter Cheek Quad, Lip Crayon Set, and Lip Gloss! Who’s excited?!”

Kendall posted a behind-the-scenes shot of her at a photoshoot, on her Instagram page.

Kendall has been anti-plastic surgery on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kendall famously said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that everyone was beautiful the way they were. She also said that no one needed anything. It seems that the reality star has changed her tune.

This is not the first time that fans have discussed Kendall’s lips. Earlier this week, fans noticed her decidedly larger lips.

In the past, Kendall denied the claims. She said, “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose! I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’”

The Kardashians are notorious for denying plastic surgery claims and blaming filters, editing, and makeup for the drastic changes.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 18 on Hulu.