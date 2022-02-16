Fans petition to keep Shanae Ankney off The Bachelor franchise after producer tweet: ‘Shanae for #TheBachelorette?’

Fans petition The Bachelor franchise to keep Shanae Ankney off the show after being eliminated this week. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor fans have had it with season villain Shanae Ankney and are threatening to boycott if she makes another appearance within the franchise.

After a producer teased featuring Shanae on another show, viewers started a petition to keep the controversial contestant off the screen.

Bachelor viewers petition to bar Shanae Ankney from the franchise shows

Bachelor viewers called for accountability from Shanae and from the franchise in a growing petition.

“As viewers, we do not believe in rewarding behavior that promotes violence, stereotypes, and microaggressions against any group of people,” the petition read.

The petition also stated that Shanae targeted a neurodiverse contestant and manipulated the rest of the cast.

Bachelor producer angers fans by tweeting in favor of Shanae Ankney as The Bachelorette

Fans doubled down on their demands after producer Mike Fleiss tweeted about a possible reappearance from Shanae after she was eliminated.

“Shenae for #TheBachelorette? We’re listening,” Mike tweeted.

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

He also responded to a popular tweet asking fans to retweet if they would boycott Bachelor in Paradise if Shanae showed up.

“Now that’s truly insane!!!” he wrote.

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

Fans were not impressed with the implications of the tweets and took to Twitter to make their views clear.

since the producers need everything spelled out #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nUMZiZB7gd — MoodieforBach (@MoodieforBach) February 15, 2022

One user specifically appeared to call out Mike and labeled him a ‘troll.’

#Bachelor



To all the producers being trolls on twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/mM5ZP1dl5q — LibraT♎️ (@broke_housewife) February 15, 2022

The petition was also thorough in covering the bases of keeping Shanae off the franchise.

“The petition has been created to state that viewers do not want to see her on our screens ever again, for The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise,” it read.

The Bachelor franchise has a long history of parading season villains through the beaches of Paradise, but it appears viewers aren’t willing to be quite so forgiving this time around.

Shanae was sent home on Monday after weeks of feuding with the rest of the women in the house. She shocked and enraged viewers with her treatment of mental health and her outright lying to Clayton Echard.

Both viewers and the women in the house celebrated as Shanae was sent home.

Clayton has stated he will hold himself and specific cast members accountable at the Women Tell All special. Still, it appears fans won’t be truly satisfied until it is confirmed that there is no chance of Shanae making a reappearance.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.