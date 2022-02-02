Clayton Echard issues apology to Elizabeth Corrigan, plans to hold himself accountable at the Women Tell All

Clayton Echard is ready to take responsibility for his handling of the Elizabeth and Shanae feud. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has come forward with a public apology to Elizabeth Corrigan after eliminating her on The Bachelor.

In an act of questionable decision-making, Clayton chose to give his final rose to Shanae Ankney and send Elizabeth packing during the recent rose ceremony, despite Shanae’s immature behavior and incredibly insensitive comments about ADHD.

Now that Clayton is watching the show back, he has been learning just how disrespectful Shanae’s behavior truly was and has expressed a desire to take accountability for his role in the disappointing drama.

Clayton Echard looks forward to Women Tell All discussion

Clayton Echard continues to face backlash for several reasons since debuting as The Bachelor.

While Clayton has used his social media platform and podcast appearances to address the drama that’s been unfolding, he also seemingly plans to address everything openly on national television during the Women Tell All.

Clayton took to Twitter and shared, “I’m looking forward to having an open and honest discussion at the WTA with what all happened. It’s important to hold people accountable, including myself.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

In the past, Clayton was adamant about clarifying that he was not privy to all of Shanae’s actions and comments during filming.

However, from his recent tweet, he seems to still understand that he played a role in the drama and he now seems to want to take responsibility and possibly hold Shanae accountable as well in a way he has yet to do this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clayton Echard apologizes to Elizabeth Corrigan and promises to be a better man

Clayton wrote a statement to officially and publicly apologize to Elizabeth and express remorse for not sending Shanae home when he should have.

Clayton wrote, “I’m sorry, Elizabeth for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place with each other, but I thought at the time that it was, solely, petty drama.”

Clayton proceeded to admit, “I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known. Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

Clayton concluded by saying, “I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.