Fans get their first glimpse at Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette: ABC teases it will air soon

Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette before the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clare has previously tried to find love several times on national television. Not only did Clare make it to the finale of The Bachelor, but she also looked for love on Bachelor In Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.

She was chosen as the next Bachelorette because she was ready to follow the rules and film the show for ABC, but it isn’t working out the way producers had hoped.

Nevertheless, it seems that ABC is ready to promote her short season- an ad appeared on television in the United States last night.

Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette – sort of

The ad that aired on ABC was shared on Bachelor Nation’s official Instagram account.

The ad is brief and only shows Clare’s silhouette. The text overlay reveals that the show will air on Tuesdays, a change from its usual Monday spot.

While we all know that Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, the newest reports reveal that we won’t be getting a very long season because she quit after just two weeks. Producers are scrambling to save the season, especially because they had to work extra hard to film during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the extra precautions for the season included constant testing and keeping the cast and crew quarantined.

Clare Crawley supposedly quit after wanting to be with Dale Moss

Clare allegedly quit the show after just two weeks of filming because she knew she wanted to be with Dale. The first reports on the matter said that she refused to come out of her room to film with the contestants.

This weekend, rumors suddenly surfaced that Dale and Clare are already engaged. Fireworks went off at the La Quinta Resort, which may have been scheduled for a date night. Now, fans are speculating that the fireworks could have been scheduled to celebrate their engagement.

Then, a rumor about Tayshia Adams was confirmed. Tayshia will now replace Clare as the next Bachelorette. She was in quarantine at the resort as well and will likely undergo testing to ensure that she doesn’t have COVID-19.

While ABC had previously asked older contestants to return, it’s possible that they will recast the season and call up other guys to return and film the show.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.