Fans call for Jennie Nguyen to be fired from RHOSLC over offensive posts

Bravo is facing calls to fire Jennie Nguyen from RHOSLC over her controversial posts. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have called for Jennie Nguyen to be fired over a string of controversial social media posts which resurfaced this week.

The RHOSLC star took to Instagram last night to apologize after the collection of memes and articles, shared on her Facebook account in 2020, resurfaced this week.

The posts, many of which were posted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police officer Derek Chauvin, included controversial and offensive comments about Black people and the Black Live Matter movement. Others showed support for the Blue Lives Matter and White Lives Matter movements, as well as anti-vax positions.

In her apology, which had the comments turned off, Jennie wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try and learn about perspectives different than my own.”

She finished by saying, “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

RHOSLC fans call for Bravo to fire Jennie Nguyen

Many fans are calling for Bravo to fire the RHOSLC star over her historic posts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At least four petitions have been launched calling for her to be removed from the show (including three on change.org and another on MoveOn), while many fans have taken to social media to call on Bravo to act.

One of the biggest Bravo fan accounts, Queens of Bravo, shared a link to an image gallery of Jennie’s past Facebook posts, and wrote, “In this link, you will find posts from Jennie’s Facebook which are filled with racist and anti-Black commentary. To say that this [is] incredibly disappointing is a huge understatement. She and Bravo need to address this immediately.”

RHOSLC fan page Queens of Bravo provided links to Jennie’s controversial posts. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Twitter

Comments calling for Bravo to “Fire Jennie Nguyen” also became a common theme on Twitter.

Pic credit: @RogerCrowe/@mahardhikasptr/Twitter

Controversial posts touched on many topics

Screengrabs of the posts which were shared on Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook account can be seen below.

The first — one of several to show support for Donald Trump — depicts a donkey fishing, with the caption, “Give a democrat a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Teach a democrat to fish… and he’ll steal your rod, take your wallet, sexually assault the fish, and then blame President Trump.”

Others use phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs” in reference to people protesting over the death of George Floyd. One post falsely claims Floyd died of a drug overdose.

Much of the rhetoric sits in stark contrast to the anti-racist narratives Jennie pushed during Season 2 of RHOSLC.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.