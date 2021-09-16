Jennie Nguyen on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Age, net worth, and everything we know about RHOSLC newbie

Jennie was close friends with RHOSLC cast member Lisa Barlow before joining the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennie Nguyen on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has fans buzzing after the Season 2 premiere introduced the newest cast member.

There’s plenty of drama ahead on Season 2 of RHOSLC. One of the ladies bringing the OMG moments is newbie Jennie, who knew exactly what she was getting into, thanks to good friend Lisa Barlow. The premiere episode featured Lisa and Jennie discussing how they met at their children’s elementary school.

So, what else should The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers know about Jennie?

Jennie Nguyen on RHOSLC age, net worth, and bio

In the premiere episode, cast member Jen Shah called Jennie a “little firecracker.” It didn’t take long for RHOSLC fans to realize that statement is oh so true. Jennie isn’t afraid to speak her mind or use colorful language to express her thoughts.

According to her Bravo bio, Jennie was born in Vietnam but came to the United States with her family at age seven. She openly talked about her childhood amid the Vietnam war and fleeing on a fishing boat on the show.

Although Jennie is 45 years old, all legal documents state her age as 43. The reason for the discrepancy is that her father wanted her to start school in the U.S. at the beginning, meaning kindergarten. He stated her age was five when she was seven to get in school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dr. Duy Tran is Jennie’s husband. They have three children, Atlas, Triton, and Karlyn. The Season 2 trailer reveals, Duy wants more, and Jennie is reluctant because she already has her hands full.

Before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mom, Jennie owned a medical clinic that helped people with pain management. It was highly successful and made Jennie a nice profit when it sold.

Online sources have Jennie Nguyen’s net worth at $3 million, including her husband’s doctor’s income. Her new reality TV career will undoubtedly add to the family’s fortune, allowing them to live the good life in Salt Lake City.

Here’s what else we know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Jennie Nguyen

Jennie is a self-declared foodie who has a passion for conscious living and eating clean. The Bravo personality even launched a YouTube channel where she does cooking videos.

Another thing that Jennie likes to showcase is herself. Like so many others, Jennie loves selfies and sharing them on social media. Jennie’s Instagram feed is filled with selfies, posts promoting her videos, and her lavish lifestyle, including a green Lamborghini.

Jennie Nguyen is the sassy new addition to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She is one to watch as she holds her own while hanging with the OG ladies.

What are your first impressions of Jennie?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.