Faith Martin wants to be The Golden Bachelorette after Gerry Turner sent her home on The Golden Bachelor

Faith Martin may not have found love with Gerry Turner, but she hasn’t given up on the process.

On The Golden Bachelor Women Tell All, Gerry came face-to-face with Faith for the first time since sending her home after Hometown Dates.

It was an emotional reunion as Faith spilled her heart about the lack of closure, and Gerry apologized for breaking his promise.

But Faith admitted later that she and Gerry likely wouldn’t have worked out anyway.

She has no hard feelings, though, understanding that The Golden Bachelor is a process and that Gerry likely chose the right woman for him.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, Faith made it clear that she hasn’t given up on love yet and isn’t opposed to trying again — on camera.

Faith Martin would accept The Golden Bachelorette role

During the Women Tell All, Faith clarified that she wouldn’t turn down the chance to be The Golden Bachelorette lead, and we’ve been saying don’t be surprised if it happens.

PEOPLE caught up with Faith to chat about her time on The Golden Bachelor, and, naturally, the possibility of a Golden Bachelorette spinoff — and her willingness to do it — came up.

“I really do believe in the process,” Faith revealed. “I feel like I’ve seen it work and I lived it. I know that in such a short time, you can have those kind of feelings, and I trust these producers.”

“It’s like they’re matchmaking gods or something because how do they put so many people in a situation where they are compatible and can find those feelings and actually find love on their shows?” she continued. “I mean, they’re really good at what they do. So I would’ve never believed that the process could work, but it does.”

Then Faith revealed that she’d accept the lead role, should she be offered. She said, “So I think they should continue to do it with this age group, because I think that gives people hope. I think it’s really fun to watch, and I would definitely be into doing something like that.”

Gerry Turner apologized to Faith Evans for breaking a promise to her family

Gerry Turner caught a lot of heat from The Golden Bachelor viewers when he told Faith and Leslie that he loved them during the Hometown Dates- rightfully so!

It’s a Bachelor faux pas to say the “L” word to anyone before the proposal; though many leads have done it in recent years, Gerry seems to think that it’s normalized now.

But it’s obviously an easy way to break hearts, even more so than he inevitably would.

Gerry knew that he hurt not just Faith but also her family. And when he finally came face-to-face with her on the Women Tell All, Gerry broke down in tears while apologizing for what he did.

It was a really emotional moment for everyone; even Susan was seen sitting with the other women as she wiped a tear.

Faith was gracious as ever, comforting Gerry in his pain, and it was all very moving. So much so that Glamour asked Faith during filming if she and Gerry might ever work things out should he be single after this is over.

Faith doubted that would even happen and explained why she believed she and Gerry likely wouldn’t work as a couple anyway.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.