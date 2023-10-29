Faith Martin on The Golden Bachelor: What to know about the high school teacher headed to Hometowns

Faith Martin is one of just three women who made it to the Hometown Dates on the very first season of The Golden Bachelor.

The women vying for Gerry Turner’s heart, as well as the viewers who have been following along, were all surprised to learn there would only be three, and not four, Hometown Dates.

Robert Mills explained why that was recently, and while it makes sense, we can add that to one of the things we’re hoping will change when The Golden Bachelor returns for another season.

Another would be how quickly this season went by, as we’re now down to the final episodes as we do Hometown Dates, Fantasy Suites, and then, the finale. We’re expecting an After the Final Rose special, too.

If the show continues to follow The Bachelor format, we should get a Women Tell All episode, though we can’t imagine there’s much dirt to dish on Gerry.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s plenty to dish about Faith Martin, though, as she moves forward toward the final rose.

Here’s what you need to know about Faith Martin on The Golden Bachelor

Faith Martin is 61, making her the youngest of Gerry’s final three women. She is multi-talented, working as a teacher, a musician, and a radio host. She has music listed on Spotify and Apple Music that The Golden Bachelor viewers can check out,

She loves her family and often shares photos of her children and grandchildren on Instagram. She also likes to show off her dogs and her horse.

Faith was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, but lived in Utah before settling in Benton City, Washington.

Faith made a significant impression on Gerry when she pulled up on a motorcycle on premiere night. Most of the women showed up in a limo to meet The Golden Bachelor lead.

In fact, Faith made such a great impression that she got the First Impression Rose and knew she was safe ahead of the first rose ceremony.

It seems that Kathy should have been jealous of Faith instead of Theresa because she’s the one who got the “priceless” luxury one-on-one date with Gerry that started with a helicopter ride and ended with a dip in a jacuzzi while sailing on a yacht.

It was on that one-on-one date that Faith secured just one of only three roses that would guarantee her spot at the Hometown Dates.

While Gerry did take the other ladies on a group date, he didn’t hand out a rose there, instead making them wait until the rose ceremony so he could have some extra time to think about it.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.